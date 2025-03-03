The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

*Trigger warning – This article discusses themes of sexual violence, war, and abuse.

In a harrowing turn of events, the recent jailbreak at the Munzenze prison in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), has resulted in widespread sexual violence and loss of life. As M23 rebels seized control of the city, the male inmates took the opportunity to assault an alarming number of female prisoners, leaving devastation in their wake.

The Prison Break and Sexual Violence

During the chaos of the jailbreak, between 165 and 268 women were brutally raped by male prisoners, highlighting the weaponization of sexual violence in conflict zones. This horrifying act of aggression not only left survivors traumatised but also exacerbated the already dire conditions within the prison.

As if the violence wasn’t enough, the prison was set ablaze, leading to the deaths of many female prisoners. The fires consumed lives in the aftermath of the assaults, adding another layer of tragedy to an already unimaginable situation.

A Grim Toll on Goma

The prison break was just one part of the larger conflict in Goma, which has claimed at least 2,900 lives, according to the United Nations. While many bodies

were buried, 900 remain in the city’s morgues, a grim testament to the scale of destruction and the humanitarian crisis the city now faces.

In addition to the staggering loss of life, Goma is now grappling with a potential cholera outbreak, worsened by disrupted access to clean water and the lack of proper burial for the deceased. These conditions compound the suffering of those still living in the region.

UN’s Inability to Investigate

The UN peacekeepers in the region have faced restrictions imposed by M23 rebels, preventing them from conducting a full investigation into the incident at the prison. This has left many unanswered questions and concerns regarding the scope of violence and the true extent of the atrocities committed.

Human Rights Violations and Government Response

Sexual violence in conflict has been increasingly recognised as a weapon of war, and the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has condemned the actions in Goma. Meanwhile, Interior Minister Jacquemain Shabani confirmed the deaths of 129 prisoners and reported injuries to 59 others, including incidents of sexual assault. The government has pledged to create a mixed commission to investigate the circumstances surrounding the prison violence.

In response to these shocking events, human rights groups have called for immediate action to address the pervasive sexual violence in Congolese prisons. Overcrowding, poor infrastructure, and a lack of resources continue to fuel the suffering of female prisoners, while sexual violence remains an unaddressed threat. Human Rights Watch is urging the government to take concrete steps to improve prison conditions and ensure the safety of women and girls, particularly those in detention.

A Call for Action and Change

This crisis in Goma underscores the urgent need for reform, both within the prison system and within the broader context of the ongoing conflict in the region.

Human rights organisations are calling for the release of nonviolent detainees to alleviate overcrowding and for greater protections to be put in place for vulnerable women and girls. The DRC must confront these atrocities head-on to ensure justice for the victims and to prevent further violations of human rights.

The situation in Goma serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of sexual violence as a weapon of war and the need for global solidarity in addressing these issues. The world must act to stop these abuses and ensure the dignity, safety, and rights of all individuals, particularly those who are most vulnerable.