5 Fun Indoor Events During Rainy Days in Dublin

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DCU chapter.

A day or night out in Dublin is always a good time, but the city’s unpredictable weather can sometimes put a damper on plans. Don’t worry, though! Here are five fantastic indoor activities to make the most of a rainy day in Dublin.

1. Sandycove Store and Yard

Just five minutes from South Dublin’s iconic swimming spot, ‘The Forty Foot’, ‘Sandycove Store and Yard’ offers a cosy, welcoming escape—perfect for unwinding, even on a rainy day. This charming venue boasts an array of delicious food and coffee options, ensuring there’s something to please every different taste. The highlight here is the on-site sauna: for just €12, you can indulge in an hour of pure relaxation in the steam room or cool off with a refreshing dip in the icy plunge pool.

2. Incognito

Looking for a fun challenge on a rainy day? Situated in Usher’s Quay, ‘Incognito’ is an ideal spot to impress a date or enjoy with friends.With four unique escape rooms to choose from- ’Cabin in the Woods’, ‘King’s Quest’, ‘Prohibition’, and ‘Baker Street Mystery’-each experience offers a distinct theme and difficulty level, making it perfect for both beginners and seasoned escape enthusiasts alike. For €28 per person, enjoy an immersive hour of puzzle-solving and uncover the mysteries that await within each room.

3. Zero Latency

Attention, gamers! Tired of playing video games solo at home on a rainy day? Zero Latency in Sandyford and Swords is the perfect hangout spot for you and your friends! Offering an array of thrilling VR gaming experiences, Zero Latency transports you straight into the action, making you feel like you’re truly in the game. Perfect for fans of shooter games like ‘Call of Duty’ or ‘Valorant’, this immersive experience lets you team up with friends and face off against enemies in stunning, interactive environments. Sessions are priced at €30 per

person for a 30-minute set, or €200 for group parties—ideal for chilling with friends.

4. The Hideout

Get ready to kick up the excitement with Hideout’s BYOB 8-ball pool! Bring your favorite drinks and challenge friends in a night of billiards, great vibes, and fun competition. Whether you’re a seasoned pool shark or just learning the ropes, their welcoming space is perfect for all skill levels to join in the game. Perfect for groups, date nights, or anyone looking to add a little excitement to their evening – this is a pool hall experience like no other! Rates are €15 per hour from Monday to Wednesday and €20 per hour from Thursday to Sunday.

5. The National Gallery

The National Gallery of Ireland located in the heart of Dublin is home to the national collection of Irish and European art, with entrances on Merrion Square and Clare Street. Explore a diverse collection of masterpieces, from classical to contemporary, featuring artists from around Europe. With engaging exhibitions for all ages, there’s something for everyone. Best of all, admission is free! Come and experience the beauty and stories behind each piece!

No matter the weather, Dublin has plenty to offer when you’re looking for indoor fun. So, when the rain starts to fall, grab your friends and make the most of Dublin’s fantastic indoor activities!