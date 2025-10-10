5 Autumn Books to Read this Autumn 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There is something about autumn that invites slowness. The days grow shorter, the leaves turn gold and red, and suddenly we find ourselves longing for nothing more than a blanket, a lit candle, and a good book in our hands. It is the cosy season for excellence, the time when reading is no longer just a pastime, but a ritual.

If you’re looking for your next reads to accompany cool evenings and cups of spiced tea, here are five unmissable titles, perfect for every type of reader: from gothic thrills to tender romance, with a dash of inspiration and a dip into Gilmore Girls nostalgia.

1. The Secret Place – Tana French

For those who love school mysteries and atmospheres suspended between friendship and deception.

Set in an exclusive girls’ boarding school in Dublin, The Secret Place begins with a disturbing photograph and an anonymous note: “I KNOW WHO KILLED HIM.” From there, a tense and claustrophobic investigation unfolds, in which detective Antoinette Conway and young Stephen Moran find themselves immersed in the secrets, rivalries, and toxic loyalties of a group of teenagers.

Tana French constructs a dense and sharp psychological thriller that explores the complexity of female friendship and the fine line between innocence and guilt. Perfect for those who want to lose themselves in a novel that keeps them glued to the last page, perhaps during a rainy night.

2. A Dowry of Blood – S.T. Gibson

A sensual and melancholic retelling of the legend of Dracula, told through the voice of his first bride, Constanta.

A Dowry of Blood is a love letter to freedom, in which the protagonist recounts her transformation from a simple medieval peasant girl to the wife of an immortal. But behind the promise of eternity lies control, violence, and the need to rebel to survive.

Gibson blends lyricism and darkness in a gothic, feminist tale, ideal for those who love atmospheric stories and reflections on toxic love and personal rebirth. Best read with a lit candle and a dark academia playlist in the background.

What says autumn more than a Pumpkin Spice Latte? Nothing, and this book proves it.

3. The Pumpkin Spice Café – Laurie Gilmore

In The Pumpkin Spice Café, Jeanie inherits a small café in picturesque Dream Harbour, where she meets Logan, a gruff but charming local farmer. Between glances, misunderstandings, and pumpkin spice lattes, a heart-warming love story unfolds.

It’s the classic grumpy x sunshine romance that makes you smile, dream, and want to move to a small town where everyone knows each other. Ideal for those who want a bit of light-heartedness and romance, perhaps after a long day.

However, autumn is also the season when we start working on ourselves again, whether it’s the start of work or school, or because for many it represents the start of a new year more than January does. For these people, this is the perfect book.

4. Feel-Good Productivity: How to Do More of What Matters to You – Ali Abdaal

A non-fiction book that surprises with its simplicity and revolutionary message: productivity does not come from hard work, but from joy.

Ali Abdaal, a doctor and populariser, explores how well-being and enthusiasm can become drivers of personal success. Through anecdotes, scientific research, and practical advice, he shows how working and living with lightness can make us more effective and happier.

5. The Gilmore Girls Companion – A.S. Berman

We all know that when it comes to autumn, we absolutely cannot fail to mention Gilmore Girls, because let’s face it: Gilmore Girls is the official TV series of autumn.

This volume is a love letter to the town of Stars Hollow and its inhabitants. A.S. Berman takes us behind the scenes of the series with interviews, trivia, and memories from the set. It’s a blast from the past for those who grew up with Lorelai and Rory, between cups of coffee and rapid-fire conversations.

Perfect for fans who want to discover how the magic of one of the cosiest stories ever came about.

Ultimately, autumn is the ideal time to explore, change pace, and choose reads that reflect our moods. Whether you want a mystery, a love story, a little inspiration, or a return to cultural classics, these five books accompany every aspect of this season, with the same sweet melancholy as the falling leaves.