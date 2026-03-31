2026 the Year of Zendaya

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at DCU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Zendaya is stepping into 2026 not just as a star but as a fully realised force in entertainment, balancing a slate of projects so varied and ambitious that it feels less like a busy year and more like a statement of intent.

From returning as MJ in , one of the most globally beloved franchises, to embodying divine authority as Athena in, and continuing her quietly powerful turn as Chani in, she is proving that blockbuster success and artistic credibility are not mutually exclusive. At the same time, her role signals a continued commitment to riskier, character-driven storytelling that keeps critics paying attention.

Her return to (the show that earned her historic Emmy wins) reminds audiences of the emotional depth and rawness she brings to the screen, anchoring her superstardom in genuine craft rather than hype. It’s this balance between spectacle and substance that defines Zendaya’s current moment.

What truly sets her apart, however, is intention. While many young actors find themselves confined by early success, Zendaya has used hers as a launchpad, expanding her range, her influence, and increasingly, her control behind the scenes as a producer. Every role feels chosen, not assigned, building a career that is as strategic as it is expressive.

Beyond the screen, she continues to stand out as a role model not because she is perfect, but because she is real. She speaks openly about anxiety, boundaries, and the pressures of growing up in the public eye, offering a version of success that feels grounded and attainable rather than distant and idealised. In an era that often rewards oversharing, her ability to maintain privacy while still connecting authentically is part of what makes her so compelling.

Ultimately, Zendaya is not just having a standout year, she is shaping what modern stardom looks like. Talented, deliberate, and self-assured, she represents a generation of young women redefining success on their own terms, and in doing so, she isn’t just keeping up with the industry, she’s quietly leading it.