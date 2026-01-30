Women’s Curling is on the Rise – and Leading the Way in Pay Equity

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Dalhousie chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Curling may be one of Canada’s oldest winter sports, but women’s curling is rewriting the playbook for what equality in sport can look like. In a world where pay gaps continue to make headlines, curling stands out for achieving something many sports still struggle with: equal prize money for men and women. Unlike many professional sports, curling’s structure as a community-driven, sponsor-supported sport made it easier to align purses — a reminder that equity often starts with valuing athletes equally at the entry level.

Since 2021, the Scotties Tournament of Hearts, Canada’s national women’s curling championship, has offered the same prize money as the men’s Montana Brier. This milestone has positioned curling as one of the few professional sports in which gender equity isn’t just an aspiration – it’s a reality.

The Scotties and the Brier: equal prestige, equal pay

The Scotties Tournament of Hearts has long been a symbol of excellence in women’s curling, but recent seasons have brought a surge of energy and attention. With household names like Rachel Homan, Kerri Einarson, and Jennifer Jones drawing record audiences, the Scotties has become just as celebrated as its men’s counterpart.

When Curling Canada announced that both tournaments would now offer equal prizes, it wasn’t just a symbolic gesture – it was a recognition of the elite athleticism, dedication, and entertainment value that women bring to the sport. Today, fans fill arenas and tune in nationwide to watch both championships with the same excitement.

the grand slam circuit: a global stage for equality

Beyond Canada’s national championships, the Grand Slam of Curling has also embraced parity, awarding equal prize money to men’s and women’s events. Teams like Switzerland’s Team Tirinzoni and Sweden’s Team Hasselborg have become global icons, proving that women’s curling commands not only respect but also a passionate international following. This visibility on a global scale has helped boost the sport’s reputation as a model for gender equality, with broadcasters, sponsors, and fans recognizing that great curling transcends gender lines.

more than a game: a model for progress

The road to equality wasn’t instant. It took years of advocacy from players, fans, and organizers, pushing for change within Curling Canada. Women’s curling is setting an example for what equity in sport can look like. While other leagues still debate how to close pay gaps, curling has quietly built a system that rewards performance equally – no matter who’s throwing the stones. This progress also extends beyond the ice. Young women across Canada are picking up brooms and joining clubs, inspired by the visibility and success of female athletes who are showing that the sport offers both opportunity and respect.

Sweeping Toward a More Equal Future

As the next generation of athletes steps into the hack, women’s curling continues to grow in both skill and status. From small-town rinks to national arenas, the message is clear: equality in curling isn’t a dream – it’s already happening. Curling might be rooted in tradition, but the women who play it are shaping its future – one perfectly placed stone at a time.