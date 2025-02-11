Thrills, Chills, and Consequences: The Dark Side of True Crime Obsession

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

True crime has captivated audiences for decades, but recently, its popularity has exploded. Streaming platforms, podcasts, and even social media are filled with stories about real-life crimes, with viewers and listeners dissecting the chilling details. From infamous serial killers to unsolved mysteries, true crime content has become a staple in entertainment. While this fascination provides intrigue, it also raises concerns. The line between informative storytelling and problematic consumption becomes increasingly blurred.

The Appeal of True Crime

Psychological Curiosity: People are naturally drawn to true crime due fear and fascination with human psychology. Crime stories provide a glimpse into the darkest aspects of human behavior, inviting questions about motives, pathology, and how ordinary individuals can be pushed to horrific extremes. This type of content satisfies a deep curiosity about what drives people to commit such acts. It can offer insight into criminal minds and justice systems.

Escapism with a Twist: True crime often serves as a form of escapism. It allows viewers to confront fear in a controlled environment. People are able to experience adrenaline and suspense without any real danger. This can be paradoxically thrilling and comforting. Watching these stories unfold can also make viewers feel a heightened sense of gratitude for the relative safety in their own lives.

Sense of Vigilance and Empowerment: True crime content often emphasizes the importance of awareness and self-protection, helping people be more vigilant. Learning survival strategies or understanding the warning signs of manipulative behavior can provide a sense of empowerment and control, leading viewers to believe they are better equipped to protect themselves from similar situations.

The Dark Side of True Crime Consumption

Desensitization and Emotional Numbness: Frequent exposure to graphic depictions of violence and tragedy can lead to desensitization. Over time, constant exposure to horrific stories might reduce viewers’ empathy toward victims, as repeated portrayals risk normalizing violence. This emotional numbness can make individuals less sensitive to real-world injustices, creating a distance that impacts genuine compassion and societal change.

Exploitation of Real Victims and Families: Many true crime shows and podcasts focus on sensationalizing real-life tragedies without considering the lasting impact on victims’ families. Families may feel re-traumatized when painful events are dramatized and broadcast to millions. Families can be blindsided, discovering only after the fact that a painful chapter in their lives is being publicly aired. For many, the details of these cases represent the most vulnerable and tragic times in their lives, and having those details broadcast without permission can feel like a violation. This exploitation often comes without consent or compensation. Some content creators focus more on profit and storytelling than respecting the sensitivity of the situation. In cases where creators prioritize views, downloads, or subscriptions over respectful storytelling, families may feel their loved one’s tragedy is exploited for profit. With many true crime series aiming to build suspense and intrigue, some creators may dramatize or sensationalize details, treating real-life trauma as entertainment. This can be deeply disrespectful to those who lost loved ones.

Glorification of Criminals: Certain true crime narratives inadvertently glorify criminals by focusing heavily on their life stories, personalities, and motives. This sometimes implies a strange sense of fascination or admiration. Audiences may become desensitized to the severity of these individuals’ actions, and see them more as “characters” than perpetrators. This can foster a dangerous fascination with people who should be remembered for the harm they caused, rather than their “legendary” status. An example of this would be the Netflix show based on serial killer Jeffery Dahmer, “Monster”. While some may see this show as shedding light on what has happened in the past, others argue that it was inappropriate took things too far. This is evidenced in the creation of a new Dahmer-related TikTok trend where fans of the show expressed sympathy for Dahmer and created video edits of him that can be seen as “romanticizing”.

Inaccuracy and Speculation: Many true crime creators are not journalists, and their lack of ethical responsibility can lead to inaccuracies. This is especially common in amateur podcasts or social media posts, where unverified information or speculative theories are shared. These inaccuracies can cause confusion, defamation, and even harm ongoing investigations. When content creators prioritize sensationalism over facts, they risk misleading audiences and misrepresenting critical details.

Balancing Enjoyment with Responsibility

For fans of true crime, the genre doesn’t have to be abandoned. However, responsible consumption is crucial. Here are a few tips for viewers to help maintain a balanced perspective:

Verify Sources: Prioritize content that is well-researched, respectful, and informative. Trustworthy sources often include expert interviews, evidence-based analysis, and careful storytelling that centers on the victims rather than glorifying the perpetrators. Consider the Families and Victims: Remember that each case involves real people whose lives have been impacted. Seek out creators who focus on the humanity of the victims and honor their experiences. Limit Exposure to Disturbing Content: Regularly consuming graphic or disturbing content can affect mental well-being. Moderating true crime consumption and being mindful of one’s own emotional state can help maintain a healthy relationship with the genre. Support Positive Movements: Some creators use true crime to advocate for justice and awareness, shedding light on systemic issues and supporting reforms. By choosing content that promotes positive change, viewers can support the genre’s potential to drive awareness and advocacy.

Conclusion

True crime, like all forms of storytelling, has the power to educate and entertain, but it also carries a responsibility. The rise in true crime’s popularity isn’t inherently negative, but without mindful consumption, it can become exploitative and even harmful. As fans and creators alike consider the genre’s impact, finding a respectful, balanced approach can ensure that true crime continues to intrigue without crossing into harmful territory.