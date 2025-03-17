The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Another trip around the sun brings another round of what’s being labelled ‘in and out’ for fashion. If you’ve read any of my previous articles, you know I emphasize discovering your style over chasing trends. Not only does this save you money, but fashion becomes far more enjoyable without the pressure of constantly trying to fit in.

That being said, I still love reading fashion articles and magazines, and I’m always eager to see what designers bring to the table each season. In this article, I’ll explore the trends fashion publications are predicting for this year, along with my list of fashion ins and outs for 2025 at the end.

The Tulle Moment

Several magazines have reported that many runway shows featured sheer fabrics. Described as ‘naked fashion,’ sheer gives a romantic sense while also adding a chic factor. One article from Cosmopolitan theorized the rise of sheer materials may be linked to BookTok’s popularity with the huge community of romance novel22111 fans.

Feeling Sporty?

Whether you actively follow sports or not, they will always be everywhere you look because of big events such as the Olympics or the Superbowl. Last year many people participated in Tennis Core, which was greatly influenced by the film Challengers. Additionally, jerseys and Blockcore became popular uniforms in 2024. This year, sportswear is forecasted to continue to rise, with many runways featuring striped ensembles, racing jackets, and track pants.

Plaid

Every year there will also be one pattern plastered everywhere. In 2024, cheetah print covered our clothing, purses, and phone cases. This year, plenty of fashion shows have showcased plaid collections. From sweaters to maxi dresses, plaid seems to be versatile. With a cultural significance to areas such as Scotland, and a presence in the rock scene, plaid can be styled in any way from classic to rebellious.

My Ins and Outs

When I was thinking of New Year’s Goals for myself, I found myself focusing more on lifestyle practices than specific outfits. To me, fashion and dressing up have developed into an expressive practice for me to enjoy myself and be creative with different looks.

Ins

Simple, yet dramatic: I love a basic outfit, but this year, I would love to experience with more bold silhouettes that make me feel classier in a way. Whether it is puffier sleeves or adding different textures, I want to explore it all.

Matching Sets: I would love to invest in more matching sets, especially in plaid. Whether it is a regular shirt or bottom, or a mini skirt and tiny top combination, I feel a lot more confident when my clothing is a matching set. And this year for me is all about boosting that confidence and self-love

Practicing Sustainability: I would like to try to avoid fast fashion as much as possible. Although I already thrift a ton, I believe I could push myself to take it a step further by upcycling thrifted pieces and challenging myself to learn how to sew.

Education: As I mentioned before, I enjoy learning about fashion and its evolution. This year, I aim to deepen my understanding of the fashion world and explore the cultural significance of clothing, on a personal and global level. Additionally, I want to expand my knowledge of other art forms. Fashion is more than just clothing; it is an ideology shaped by life experiences, values, and desires. Drawing inspiration from various art forms and meaningful moments in life can help cultivate a more authentic and captivating personal style—something I aspire to achieve for myself one day.

Outs

Rushing the final product: I had a bad habit of picturing a potential outfit or look and immediately wanting to buy it. Similar to the “Jane Birkifying Bag” trend, rushing to buy the pieces rather than experiencing the process of collecting overtime ruined the fun for me.

Impulse buying: Seeing models and others wearing a specific clothing item has influenced me to run to the mall so fast in the past. Then months later I regretted buying it since I did not wear it as much as I thought I would. This year I will let myself consider my wardrobe, style, and funds before buying any trending piece.

Conclusion

My love for fashion and clothing is only continuing to grow. Last year, I got to acknowledge and appreciate being blessed and privileged to have the opportunity to explore my style and taste and can not wait to continue that this year.