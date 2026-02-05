The 2026 Winter Olympics are Less Than 100 Days Away: Here Are Some Female Athletes to Look For

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Dalhousie chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Excitement for the upcoming Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics is building, and this time around, female athletes are in the spotlight like never before. Of the 116 events, 50 will be women’s events, and 12 will be mixed events — which is the highest number of female events in the games ever. Four new events are also coming to the games, all of which are women’s events. With these record-breaking numbers, here are some female competitors to keep an eye on during these games.

Women’s hockey has taken centre stage over the past few years, and with the introduction of the PWHL, we are seeing more standout talent than ever before. Canadian Marie-Philip Poulin, a legend in the hockey world, is definitely an athlete to keep your eye on. Poulin is the only hockey player to score in four Olympic gold medal games. Poulin entered the 2026 games as a leader in women’s hockey, currently having made 10 goals in 14 games in the PWHL. Poulin is definitely someone you’re going to want to watch during her fifth Olympic appearance.

Another hockey player to watch these games is Czechia’s Natálie Mlýnková. At just 23, Mlýnková has earned a spot on the 2024 Women’s All-Star team and has recorded 18 points in four world championships. Mlýnková plays for the University of Vermont and has the chance to make Olympic history as one of the biggest stars at Milano Cortina.



Skiing and snowboarding are definitely events to watch at these upcoming games, and many athletes participating are young or making some major comebacks. Italy’s skier Flora Tabanellis is making huge moves at just 17 years old. In the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics, Tabanelli won double gold medals in big air and slopestyle — she is a superstar in the making. Another young skiing phenomenon is the Republic of Korea’s 16 year old Choi Gaon. Goan is a promising young athlete who won Korea’s first-ever X Games medal and is named the youngest women’s superpipe champion in history, winning the gold at just 14.

Canadian halfpipe skier Cassie Sharp is making her comeback at age 32. Sharpe took time off after becoming a mother and is making her way back into the halfpipe world. She won a World Cup bronze in her third event and even went on to win the X Games gold. Sharpe is definitely an athlete whose events you’re going to want to watch. Comebacks like these don’t happen every day!



Returning champ Chloe Kim, one of the most decorated athletes in snowboarding history, is coming back and hoping to win her third consecutive halfpipe gold. Kim has an insane resume — at just 25, she has won gold at major halfpipe events across the Olympics, Youth Olympics, X Games, and World Championships. If she wins gold in Milano Cortina, she will join the legends of the sport in an elite club of triple Olympic champions.

Potentially the most major comeback of these games is the USA’s Lindsey Vonn. At age 41, after a five-year retirement, Vonn is returning to alpine skiing. Vonn is a legend in her sport and is one of the most decorated skiers in history. Very few people expected this comeback after her knee replacement surgery in mid-2024, but Vonn is back and definitely someone to watch in the upcoming games.

These Olympics are going to be the most gender-balanced winter games ever. These games are not only a celebration of athletic excellence but also a celebration of gender equality. You can anticipate unforgettable performances from upcoming stars and returning champs. Women’s impact on the games has never been stronger, and female athletes are bound to make history this year.