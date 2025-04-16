Superfine: Tailoring Black Style: voices of emerging creators speaking on the cultural influence of black fashion 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fashion is more than just clothing—it is a language, a form of expression, and a cultural archive. As the 2025 Spring Met Gala prepares to celebrate the theme Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, the conversation surrounding Black fashion and its historical significance has gained new momentum. This theme is not only an acknowledgment of Black excellence in tailoring but also an invitation to explore the depth of cultural storytelling through style. However, a crucial question remains: How accessible is education on cultural influences in fashion, particularly for growing content creators who seek to connect with their heritage through their work?

To explore this further, I interviewed three emerging Black fashion content creators: Favour Ikitde, Annabelle Iyoha, and Jared Ndopedro. Favour (@favour_nsini), a third-year engineering student at Dalhousie University, developed his passion for fashion in Nigeria but found more opportunities to express it after moving to Canada. He actively experiments with different styles and shares his looks on Instagram and TikTok. Annabelle (@flwrgirl.anna), a social media fashion enthusiast, showcases her unique outfits and aesthetic on platforms like Instagram and TikTok. Meanwhile, Jared (@jarednopedroo), a fashion content creator with a love for thrifting and tailoring, recently began sewing to deepen his appreciation for the craft. His social media presence reflects both fun, candid fashion moments and a carefully curated personal style. Their perspectives provide an insightful look into the role of culture in fashion, the excitement and concerns surrounding the Met Gala’s theme, and the need for greater recognition of Black contributions in fashion education.

Personal Connections to Fashion and Culture

Each of the interviewees shared a deep personal connection to fashion that extends beyond aesthetics. For Favour, a Nigerian-born fashion enthusiast, clothing is a medium of self-expression that reflects his cultural heritage. “Nigerian fashion is all about boldness, vibrancy, and self-expression,” he shared, emphasizing his effort to blend modern styles with traditional elements. Jared, who embraces both his Congolese heritage and French upbringing, described fashion as a way to preserve traditions and honour his ancestors. “Fashion is more than just clothing—it’s a way to ensure that these styles and techniques don’t get lost over time.” Annabelle highlighted the grandeur of Nigerian fashion, noting how elements like the Gele and red beads carry historical significance, symbolizing royalty and status.

Thoughts on the Met Gala Theme: Superfine – Tailoring Black Style

The announcement of the Met Gala’s Black tailoring theme was met with enthusiasm but also critical reflection from the interviewees. “I think this is an important and necessary theme,” Favour expressed. “Black culture has played a huge role in shaping fashion, from streetwear to high fashion, but it doesn’t always get the recognition it deserves.” Jared echoed this sentiment, calling the theme “long overdue.” He pointed out that Black craftsmanship, from 18th and 19th-century tailors to contemporary designers, has often been overshadowed despite its undeniable impact.

However, concerns about authenticity and execution were also raised. Annabelle voiced apprehension about potential cultural appropriation. “Who is going to be tailoring these outfits? Is it going to be actual Black creators, or will it be white designers trying to recreate Black outfits? I don’t want it to be gentrified.” Her concerns reflect broader issues in the fashion industry, where Black influence is often commodified without proper credit or opportunity for Black designers.

The Accessibility of Fashion Education

Despite their passion for fashion, all three content creators highlighted the lack of widespread educational resources on Black contributions to the industry. Favour noted that mainstream fashion content rarely includes Black and African fashion history, forcing individuals to seek out information actively. “Fashion history, especially Black and African fashion history, deserves more visibility because so many trends and styles today come from these cultures,” Jared added that while social media provides access to some fashion knowledge, deeper cultural discussions require intentional research. Annabelle finds inspiration in platforms like Vogue magazine and RuPaul’s Drag Race but agrees that mainstream fashion education lacks a comprehensive representation of Black designers and styles.

The Importance of Integrating Black Fashion History into Education

When asked whether Black history should be a greater part of fashion education, all three interviewees gave an emphatic yes. “Black designers, creatives, and cultural influences have shaped the global fashion industry, yet they often don’t get enough credit,” Favour stated. He emphasized that incorporating Black history into fashion education would help people understand the origins of trends and ensure proper recognition of Black creatives. Annabelle reinforced this idea, stating, “Black people are the blueprint for a lot of things—fashion, art… Black people are the blueprint or have enhanced it somehow.”

Jared took a broader perspective, arguing that education should include figures like Ann Lowe, Dapper Dan, and Patrick Kelly alongside traditional European designers. “Including Black history in fashion education wouldn’t just be about acknowledgment—it would help shape a fuller, more accurate understanding of fashion as a whole.”

Conclusion

The interviews with Favour, Annabelle, and Jared highlight the rich connection between Black culture and fashion, as well as the pressing need for greater visibility and education on this topic. The Met Gala’s theme Superfine: Tailoring Black Style has the potential to be a powerful moment of recognition, but only if it genuinely uplifts Black creatives and does not reduce the theme to a passing aesthetic trend.

Beyond the Met Gala, the broader fashion industry must take steps to ensure that Black history and contributions are acknowledged, studied, and celebrated. For emerging content creators like Favour, Annabelle, and Jared, fashion is more than just clothing—it is a cultural narrative, a personal expression, and a way to honour history. The industry must now ask itself: How can it move beyond appreciation and toward real inclusion and education? Only by doing so can the world of fashion genuinely reflect the diverse influences that have shaped it.