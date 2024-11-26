Scribbles and Screens: My creative process as an artist

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When people ask me about my creative process, I always think they picture a smooth, methodical workflow where ideas magically appear and turn into screen ready scenes or polished scripts. But the truth? My process is more like riding a bicycle blindfolded, Full of uncertainty, thrill, trust, fear, and accidents.

So here I am sharing my process as a filmmaker and writer. Let’s dive in…

ACT 1: Brainstorming

My ideas usually start as tiny sparks. They will come to be in the most random moments, places, and situations. I have a special idea graveyard in my notes app where my ideas either go to die or get resurrected whenever I find the motivation or creativity. Be it full or half thoughts, in my notes app they go.

Here’s where you come in: I challenge you to start your own ‘idea graveyard’. Have it on our phone and add every strange, out of nowhere idea that you come up with. They may not seem like much now but TRUST ME!!! My first ever script was entirely based on a random thought I had in high school about hallways (see… so silly)

ACT 2: Scribbles

Once I have a solid concept, it’s time to let that idea marinate a little. I usually start out with storyboards. Storyboarding isn’t about perfect art for me (if you saw my sketches you’d understand). It’s about creating a rough visual that gives me a feeling for the tone of the scene. It is messy but essential – I call it the bob ross phase of filmmaking. You have to paint out the concept.

As for writing? That’s where things get a bit more complicated. I don’t follow a strict outline at first; instead, I let the story lead me, discovering characters and plot twists along the way. Sometimes I have to backtrack because I realise I have written myself into a corner. It is extremely frustrating, sure, but those detours often lead to something new and exciting.

Your Turn: Ever sketched out a story idea in doodles? Try it. Maybe even doodle for fun. Writing for school, publications, personal journals; let your thoughts flow and don’t put too much pressure on yourself. Sometimes something little can turn into something big.

ACT 3: Writing ( and re wiring)

Hello, Revisions! Now we are at this magical stage of revisions, and by magical I mean “I am losing my mind over this draft” magical. My scripts are constantly evolving. A character I was so adamant on writing in my first draft, might become unrecognisable by the fifth draft. A side plot that I didn’t think much of might become the heart of the story.

Some days, I feel like a detective trying to solve the mystery of what my script is REALLY about? Other days, it’s more like fighting with the past ‘me’ to try to make sense of my tone of writing. But once I have what I need, all the rewrites become so worth it.

Try this: Pick something you have worked on recently, a written piece, a sketch, a song and play around with it. Reconsider the choices you made in the past, see if that is something you still resonate with. You will be shocked to see how a small tweak can lead to a big change.

ACT 4: Making it look and feel right

Well this portion might not be applicable to many creatives but take from this what resonates because as a filmmaker most of what I do is MAKE THINGS LOOK RIGHT. What is right is subjective to the artist, I personally am big on Mood boards to determine the vibe of my film in general and different scenes in specific. I use pinterest, duh. It is like creating a visual language. For example, if I want a scene to reflect isolation I make a mood board of different visual elements like, empty train station, single light in a dark room, abandoned piece of land, etc. These pictures give me the vibe I want to recreate. This can be either metaphorical or literal. Personally, my mood boards are often metaphorical, or something that mimics that feeling.

Your turn: for your next project or piece try to create a moodboard of images that come to your mind when you think of your subject matter. No cheating!! I promise visualising it will help ideas flow and align better.

ACT 5: Letting Go

This is where I truly start to lose my mind in my process. Sharing our work with others can be extremely vulnerable and nerve wracking. My close friends and collaborators usually get their first look at my work. And while I love them, it’s never easy to hear that something isn’t working. Their opinions can also be slightly skewed due to their personal relationship with them. Sometimes it is also helpful to have a stranger’s opinion. While I know that is scary, their lack of preconceived notions can sometimes lead to breakthroughs. I too very recently shared a script of mine with a guy I just started talking to. He picked up on things I didn’t. I have learnt to embrace the critiques.

Ready for feedback? Share a part of your latest project with a friend and ask for their honest thoughts. Try not to take it personally (easier said than done, I know).

Treat it as an essential part of growth.

So there you have it – my creative process, wild and unpredictable. There is no perfect way to create art, and guess what? That’s the beauty of it. I hope this helps you accept and embrace the mess and love the process.

Thanks for letting me share my tips and tricks with you.

Love, Kiara