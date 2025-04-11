Resilience in the Face of Resistance: Supporting Transgender Communities in Challenging Political Times

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a cisgender woman, I recognize that my perspective and voice are not the ones that should be at the forefront of this conversation. However, I believe it’s crucial for all of us to speak up during this time. As someone with a transgender sister, I witness firsthand how the current political and social climate is deeply affecting the lives of trans individuals. While I understand that it’s not my place to dominate the narrative, I feel a responsibility to stand in solidarity and advocate for the rights and well-being of my sister and others in the trans community.

The Human Rights Council Foundation estimates that there are more than 2 million transgender individuals across the US. Additionally, Statistics Canada highlighted that one in 300 people in Canada age 15 and over are transgender or nonbinary as of May 2021. In fact, these numbers are likely much higher now. It is clear that this is a large vulnerable population, which makes it all the more integral to offer support and advocate for the rights and well-being of transgender individuals.

Canada is witnessing an increase in anti-trans sentiment. This impacts everything from inclusive healthcare to the safety and rights of trans youth and adults. Troubling developments are happening in the US right now that we cannot overlook. The reality is that trans people within Canada face barriers and discrimination simply due to who they are. The challenges faced by marginalized communities, particularly transgender individuals, are escalating, and this is something we must take very seriously. It’s a time for urgent action, awareness, and solidarity, as the situation continues to affect the lives of so many.

Amid this turbulent period, it is vital to bring attention to the organizations pushing back against anti-trans sentiments and actions:

A4TE was founded in 2024 as the National Center for Transgender Equality (NCTE) and Transgender Legal Defense and Education Fund (TLDEF), two long-time champions for the trans community, merged together as one organization. A4TE builds on their successes to boldly imagine a world where trans people live our lives joyfully and without barriers. This organization is working to push back against the recent executive orders as well as provide support and education for trans individuals.

The Human Rights Council Foundation’s Trans Justice Initiative “works with community-based advocates to make impactful changes for trans people across the country”.

Advocacy Canada works to “build more equitable and inclusive places and spaces by engaging our 2SLGBTQIA+ community in all our work. We commit to amplifying and empowering our communities’ voices, and advocating for change in policy and practice.”

Canadian Civil Liberties Association works directly with the 2SLGBTQI+ community to advocate for their rights and freedoms. The organization is dedicated to ensuring that the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms is respected, and it plays a significant role in monitoring and challenging laws or government actions that might infringe upon citizens’ rights.

Justice Trans is an organization dedicated to providing public legal information and education. Their mission is “to improve access to justice for 2Spirit, trans, non-binary and gender diverse (2S/TNBGD) communities through education.”

Momentum Canada is a movement founded to build a national movement for “freedom, equality, and human rights.” They organize campaigns to advance the interests of 2SLGBTQI+ individuals.

I challenge everyone to learn to be a better ally. Supporting transgender people in your life is an ongoing process. Take the time to educate yourself on the struggles and experiences of the community you support. For example, learning about the challenges that transgender people face, from healthcare discrimination to legal challenges, is essential. Give space for the voices of those you are supporting. Listen to their stories, perspectives, and needs, and avoid speaking over or for them. It is vital to use your privilege to elevate trans voices. Share their work, opinions, and experiences, whether it’s on social media or in conversations. It is equally important to understand that you may make mistakes in your journey as an ally. Be open to learning from your errors and willing to listen when someone points out how your actions or words may have been hurtful. Being an ally involves ongoing self-reflection. Embrace the idea that you’re always learning and improving, and avoid getting defensive when your efforts are critiqued.

Below are some resources to get you started on better preparing yourself to be an ally:

Human Rights Council: Trans Justice Initiative:

https://www.hrc.org/our-work/trans-justice-initiative

A4TE:

https://transequality.org/resources/supporting-transgender-people-your-life-guide-being-good-ally

Canadian Civil Liberties Association:

Justice Trans:

Momentum Canada:https://www.momentumcanada.net/actioncentre