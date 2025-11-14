From Stockroom to Closets: How Working with Shoes Shaped My Shopping Experience

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Dalhousie chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The fashion world is vast and multifaceted, but entering the world of shoes feels like a whole new universe. For me, shoes have always been my favourite, whether I’m getting dressed for the day or indulging in a shopping spree, there’s just this magnetic force pulling me towards them. The diversity and uniqueness of shoes, along with the endless styling possibilities they offer, make them truly captivating. My year-long experience working at a shoe store only deepened my love for footwear, shaping both my taste in shoes as well as my overall sense of fashion. In this article, I’ll share how that experience influenced my perspective and dive into my hot takes on footwear.

My Experience

If you’re thinking about diving into the world of shoes, I would advise you to ensure you are financially prepared. Even with an employee discount, footwear can be pricey – and they are only going to keep rising. Before I started working with shoes, I wasn’t very into fashion, let alone sneakers. My collection consisted of just two pairs: a well-worn set of Reebok Club C and Nike Mid Blazers, both of which I’d bought simply because they were trendy at the time.

Once I started working in a shoe store, my spending habits changed drastically. I found myself buying so many pairs, often following trends. Popular items such as New Balance 550s and UGG Minis quickly made their way into my closet. While they were great pairs of shoes, I realized much of my purchasing was driven by how frequently I saw others buying them and the advertisements I was surrounded by. Over time, I cycled through countless sneakers, selling many of them after recognizing I’d bought them on impulse rather than genuine interest.

So, how do you figure out what shoes are right for you – both for your comfort and your style? For me, inspiration is key. I started to turn to platforms such as Pinterest, as well as look through fashion influencers that I admire. I’ve noticed how stores may push a certain brand or trend more, so going through other platforms of individuals who have their own style has been helpful as well. When it comes to choosing the right shoes, I consider whether they’ll be the centrepiece of my outfit or just an addition. For example, I would pair a bolder and colourful pair of sneakers with an understated outfit and vice versa. I find this helpful because it lets me visualize outfits based on what I already have in my closet and prevents me from buying shoes I would not be able to style. I also believe your style plays a huge role, so take the time to understand what you like in fashion and how shoes can balance your look.

It is also important to understand what you want from your shoes. Is comfort a priority? Are you drawn to specific silhouettes or colours? Answering these types of questions can help narrow your options and highlight particular brands. For example, for any style of sneakers, I have found that ASICS are one of the most comfortable brands. Ultimately, the best way to choose shoes is simple: hold them up and ask yourself, “Do I genuinely like these?” In 2025, fashion is about expanding your horizons and embracing your personal taste. Let’s not confine ourselves to a specific “aesthetic”, so trust yourself and let your style shine!



Some little things I learned

During my time working in a shoe store, I picked up plenty of insights about footwear. Here are some recommendations, tips, and possible hot takes on shoes.

The best basic white sneaker: ASICS

One of the most common questions I got was, “What’s the best everyday white sneaker?” Almost every brand has its own version, but the ASICS Japan S PF has always been a winner. It has the right type of chunkiness and is super comfortable. Additionally, they were more affordable compared to pricier alternatives, such as the Nike Air Force 1

Travelling to Europe? Get TEVAs

The majority of my shifts during the summer included many customers shopping for walking shoes for their European Trips. Waterproof TEVA sandals were a customer favourite. They are practical, comfortable, and even super cute!

The North Face Mules are lifesavers

These water-resistant slippers are a game-changer. Not only are they warm and comfortable, but they are also affordable. Every winter, I slip them on, and I have even worn them more than winter boots!

Shoe Care matters (sometimes)

Investing in shoe care products can make a big difference, especially for higher-end shoes like Blundstone or UGGS. When it comes to your everyday sneakers, I personally don’t see a need to clean or protect them unless they are made of suede!

Do Your Research

If there is a specific pair of shoes you’ve been eyeing, watch reviews on them. Especially if they are trending, see what others have to say about the shoes first. I have witnessed this when Adidas Sambas went trending and were flying off the shelves. However, many customers, including myself, realize they are truly not that comfortable walking in. Another common example I have seen is with Doc Martens. They have amazing styles of shoes from boots to loafers; however, they are also not the easiest to break in and eventually wear.