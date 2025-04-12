The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On May 23, 2024, the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) made history by officially announcing the establishment of WNBA Toronto. The Toronto Tempo, the franchise name which was announced in December of 2024, is set to tip off in 2026. This Toronto-based expansion franchise will be the first team in WNBA league history to operate outside of the United States. As a member of the Eastern Conference, which currently consists of six teams; Atlanta Dream, Chicago Sky, Connecticut Sun, Indiana Fever, New York Liberty, and Washington Mystics, the Toronto Tempo will play their home games at Coca Cola Coliseum, an 8,500 seat arena located at Toronto’s Exhibition Place. The WNBA’s establishment of a Toronto team is groundbreaking for basketball in Canada, and it was made possible by years of growing interest in the game, the popularity of the National Basketball Association’s (NBA) Toronto Raptors and their 2019 championship win, successful WNBA games hosted on Canadian soil, and the impact of existing Canadian talent in the league.

In May of 2023, the WNBA hosted their first Canada Game Series event, a preseason game at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena. Home to both the National Basketball Association’s (NBA) Toronto Raptors, and the National Hockey League’s (NHL) Toronto Maple Leafs, Scotiabank Arena holds over 19,000 fans – and hosted a sellout crowd for their first WNBA game. As the Minnesota Lynx took on the Chicago Sky, Canadians began to speculate on whether Toronto could one day host their own WNBA team. Fast forward to May 4th, 2024, the WNBA hosted their second Canada Game Series event. This time, the match was held in Edmonton, Alberta, and took place between the Seattle Storm and the Los Angeles Sparks. The game was yet again a sellout, with 16,655 fans showing up to Rogers Place, home of the NHL’s Edmonton Oilers.

These sold-out events not only showcased Canada’s appetite for WNBA basketball and women’s sports as a whole, but they also cemented the country’s reputation as a growing powerhouse in the sport; Canada currently ranks in the Top 10 International Basketball Federation (FIBA) rankings for both Women’s and Men’s Basketball. By demonstrating strong engagement from fans of all ages and a clear market demand for the sport, these games made an undeniable case for Toronto’s selection as the league’s first international expansion city – a decision that represents a monumental step forward for women’s sports in Canada. Additionally, the Canada Game Series highlighted the influence of Canadian talent competing in the WNBA, which currently includes four players who continue to inspire the next generation of Canadian athletes.

Aaliyah Edwards – Washington Mystics

Aaliyah Edwards spent her collegiate years playing for the University of Connecticut Huskies, notably alongside popular names such as Paige Bueckers and Nika Mühl. In her Junior year, Edwards averaged a double-double at 18.3 points and 11 rebounds per game. That same year, she became the first University of Connecticut player since Maya Moore to reach 20 points and 20 rebounds in a single game. In her 2023/2024 season, which would be her last with the Huskies after opting out of her final year of NCAA eligibility and declaring for the WNBA draft, Edwards put up 17 points and 8 rebounds against Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes in ESPN’s most watched basketball game of all time. Selected sixth overall in the 2024 draft by the Washington Mystics, Edwards played 34 games in her rookie season, averaging 7.6 points and 5.6 rebounds a game.

After recently joining Unrivaled, a 3×3 women’s basketball league founded by Naphessa Collier and Breanna Stewart, in it’s inaugural 2025 season, Edwards defeated stars Allisha Gray, and 2021/2024 WNBA All-Star MVP Arike Ogunbowale, and Stewart herself, in a 1v1 tournament, before falling to Collier in the finals.

Bridget Carleton – Minnesota Lynx

After a successful collegiate career with the Iowa State University Cyclones, holding the 2nd place record for most career points, Bridget Carleton was drafted 21st overall by the Connecticut Sun in the second round of the 2019 WNBA Draft. After successfully making it to their opening day roster, Carleton was ultimately released by the Suns after just four games. In August 2019 that same season, she was offered a 7 day contract with the Minnesota Lynx, followed by an extended contract for the remainder of the 2019 season.

Carleton quickly became a key part of the Minnesota Lynx, where she remains today. Most recently in her 2024 season, she ranked fifth in the league for three-point percentage. Also in 2024, what many regard as a breakout season for Carleton, she was awarded the Sylvia Fowles Altruism Award. Each year, the winner of this award is selected by a committee of team staff and players, based on the criteria of who “best embodies the altruistic traits of kindness, selflessness and overall regard for the well-being of others throughout the community.”

Kia Nurse – Los Angeles Sparks

Drafted 10th overall in 2018 by the New York Liberty, Ontario-born Kia Nurse is a house-hold name amongst Toronto basketball players. Running ‘Kia Nurse Elite’, a high-performance summer basketball program, Nurse has played a key role in ensuring young Canadian players, namely the Washington Mystics’ Aaliyah Edwards and the University of Michigan’s Syla Swords, receive the exposure and opportunities they deserve.

In her collegiate years, Nurse represented the University of Connecticut, where she played alongside well-recognized WNBA players such as Breanna Stewart and Naphessa Collier. Nurse put up 17 points in her WNBA debut against the Chicago Sky and, a month later, scored a season-high 34 points amongst rookies in a game against the Indiana Fever. In her second season, Nurse was selected as a WNBA All-Star – making her just the third Canadian to ever play in the game. She also competed in the three-point contest that same year. Nurse was traded to the Phoenix Mercury in 2021, where she remained until being traded to the Los Angeles Sparks in July of 2024. Earlier this month, Nurse signed a one-year contract with the Chicago Sky.

Laeticia Amihere – Atlanta Dream

At just 15 years old, Laeticia Amihere became the first Canadian female to dunk in a game; but she didn’t stop there. After making her NCAA debut with the South Carolina Gamecocks in the 2019/2020 season, Amihere played a key role in their 2022 NCAA Championship win. Amihere also set the program record for blocks in an NCAA Tournament game when she earned herself 10 points, eight rebounds, and nine blocks against the Texas Longhorns in March 2021.

Amihere was drafted 8th overall by the Atlanta Dream in 2023, where she spent the next two seasons. In February 2025, she was waived by the Dream, but just 5 days later was acquired on a waiver claim by the Golden State Valkyries – set to tip off for their inaugural season in May 2025.

The rise of women’s basketball in Canada, led by remarkable athletes such as the four highlighted in this article, and the establishment of a professional women’s franchise in Toronto, represents a pivotal moment for the women’s sports movement. These women, alongside the emergence of young Canadian talent such as Syla Swords in the NCAA, are leading the growth of women’s basketball in Canada to new heights. As these players continue to inspire the next generation, their success could fuel a renaissance for women’s basketball, much like how the Toronto Raptors’ achievements, in particular their 2019 championship win, have sparked national pride and interest in men’s basketball. The rise of NBA stars like 2014 first overall pick Andrew Wiggins, 2018 7th overall pick Jamal Murray, and most recently 2024 first round pick Zach Edey, has ignited a passion for basketball in Canadian culture. With continued investment and attention, we can expect women’s basketball to follow a similar trajectory, creating a legacy for future generations of Canadian women to build upon.