The Best Stephen King Books to Start Your Spooky Season!

Ever since I was young, I have had a fascination with horror. Those closest to me know this peculiar interest doesn’t fit any other aspect of my personality, but the thrill of it has always intrigued me! Throughout grade school, my best friend and I were obsessed with Goosebumps Books and it was game over when we discovered the television series. The Haunting Hour? We couldn’t get enough! My favorite movie of all time is Jaws. Don’t ask me why – I suppose it traces back to my childhood memories of watching it on the beach with my family. We watch it numerous times each summer, always at the beach (for added effect). It wasn’t until the summer before my senior year of high school that I decided to read the book. I loved it. Since then, I have read countless books in the horror genre, my favorites being written by the infamous Stephen King (basic, I know). My love for horror made me realize that the saying “the books are always better than the movies” was true all along!

Given the season, I thought this would be the perfect time to share my reviews and recommendations for my top three favorite Stephen King works (as of this summer). Spooky season is the best time to dive into a good book, particularly one written by the master of horror himself. So, without further ado, here are my top picks that are sure to send shivers down your spine!

(#3) Skeleton Crew – The Monkey

“He thought he had gotten rid of the evil thing once and for all. But the monkey had other plans for Hal.”

Found in Stephen King’s short story collection Skeleton Crew, “The Monkey” is one of the scariest short stories I have ever read. It might be a tad controversial to place this on my top list, as it is not one of King’s most celebrated works, but he is extraordinary in his ability to explore themes of past trauma and its ability to resurface in our present lives in sinister ways. The main character, Hal Shelburn, stumbles upon the cursed toy monkey he grew up with and thought he had gotten rid of. Each time the monkey clashes its cymbals, someone dies a disturbing death. What disturbed me most about this story, was how an inanimate object could be so malicious. This story will surely leave you with a long sense of dread, even after moving on to the next short story. I highly recommend indulging in the collection itself, especially if you are looking for shorter reads with intense endings.

(#2) Pet Sematary

“Sometimes dead is better.”

The Creed family moves to a rural town in Maine where they stumble upon a strange burial site by their new home. The grounds have the supernatural power to bring the dead back to life, but the consequences are horrific. It is truly a test of doing the morally right thing or going against nature. I was not impressed with the movie adaptation of the novel. Whether you agree or disagree with that take, I highly recommend getting your hands on the text. This book is in my top three as it is extremely layered and delves into moral complexities that are both deeply unsettling and thought-provoking. Certain chapters in this novel had me nervous to continue reading (which hardly ever happens… it is hard to phase me when it comes to horror!). Upon finishing Pet Sematary, I fully had to “reconnect with nature” as they say. One long walk with only the happiest songs playing to take my mind off of the disturbing content King described. If you want to be scared straight, start sifting through this book. You will not be disappointed!



(#1) The Shining

“Sometimes human places, create inhuman monsters.”

“Here’s Johnny!” No surprises here. The Shining deserves the top spot. While the 1980 film is superb, the book is phenomenal. Jack Torrance and his family spend the winter as caretakers of the Overlook Hotel, where their sanity is tested by the hotel’s supernatural influences. Jack, in particular, descends into madness. I think The Shining is the perfect example of a book being better than a movie, despite the film being brilliant. Read. The. Book. It is a work of terrifying literature that truly made me ponder. The elements of psychological terror paired with real-life themes of family dynamics, addiction, and the impact of isolation, make this book one of the best pieces of literature I have ever had the pleasure of reading. If you only have time to read one book for pleasure this October, let it be The Shining.

Wishing you the spookiest season yet! Pick up some S.K.!

Signing off, Madeline