Your Classic Valentine’s Day Theme Song Based On Your Relationship Status

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Valentine’s Day has a unique way of amplifying feelings we already have in our relationships, no matter the status. Single? Rom-coms become a brutal reminder, adding insult to injury. In a situationship? You’re probably spiraling, wondering what’s even appropriate to do on this day. In love? You’re floating, heart-first, romanticizing your life. Recently broken up with? The Valentine’s Day aisle in every store feels like a personal attack. Whether this holiday is something you genuinely look forward to or a drag you have to get through by burying your face in Russell Stover chocolate you bought yourself, there is one thing that can support us through it all: music.

The right song can basically become your therapist. It can glamorize the longing, make confusion feel a little less unhinged or turn love into a full-blown main-character movie moment. Music has a way of meeting you exactly where you are. While there are arguably endless choices, these classics have stood the test of time for a reason. They existed long before dating apps and read receipts, yet they still capture emotions that never change. Wherever you’re at in your love life, consider this your signature Valentine’s Day tune.

Single

…and yearning

Too passionate for a situationship and too avoidant for a relationship, but just miserable enough to yearn? Otis Redding will make you feel seen and heard in every way with this rhythm-and-blues ballad.

…and thriving

The name of the song says it all. Grab your girls and dance — you independent queen!

Crushing

A song for when they smiled at you once and you’ve been replaying it in your head since. Fully embrace the spark, the wooing and the delightful delusion with this oh-so-touching melody.

Situationship

For when you find yourself asking the dreaded question: “What are we?” If your Valentine’s Day feels like a guessing game, this one’s for you.

Strictly Sex

This iconic intro immediately sets the tone for a passionate night on February 14. Whether you are having a Hinge one-night stand, hooking up as friends with benefits, or rekindling the heat with your ex you can’t seem to get over, this is your anthem.

Dating

…and happy

Aw, so wholesome. (This holiday was made for you — also, everyone who’s not in a happy relationship hates you right now).

…and toxic

Stuck in the push and pull of toxicity? Whiplash from mind games? Blast this today — maybe even with your partner, just to send the message.

…and long distance

Every single bar. Bill Withers captures the beautiful misery of the inevitable emptiness that comes with missing a long-distance lover. Grab your tissues, eat your chocolate and romanticize the sadness.

In love

This song literally sounds like what it feels like to swoon. Seriously, it’s like Cupid himself struck you in audio form. Start slow dancing and turn this love spell up!

Cold Feet

“I ain’t ready for the altar…”

Little secret: my cousin and his fiancée were over at our house and he requested that we play this song. We put the pieces together when he broke off their engagement a month later. Commitment is complicated, and sometimes, music can say what we can’t.

Post-breakup

…and painful

Feel like they just took your heart and ran? Put the ultimate breakup song on repeat and belt that chorus — and remember, reflecting and healing never sounded so good.

…and you got cheated on

Grab a drink, sit back, and cry (and possibly contemplate revenge).

No matter which song speaks to you, go ahead and hit play, crank the volume and make your soundtrack be a celebration of exactly where you are on your love rollercoaster. Your Valentine’s Day playlist should be unapologetically you — whether that means messy, thriving, or somewhere gloriously in between!