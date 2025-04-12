Women’s Empowerment Starts With Celebrating My Mom

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter.

During women’s empowerment month, we celebrate the contributions women have made to society, a moment to recognize all those often overlooked in history. We honor women in each industry, from technology, business, the arts, and everything in between. Yet, we tend to overlook one important role that women have held for years — motherhood.

All of my successes and happiness can be traced back to one person: my mom. My mother is the first person who truly taught me what empowerment is, as her support has truly shaped my life in unmeasurable ways. Reflecting on my life, I now see all the goals she had for herself that she put on hold to give my sister and me the best possible childhood. From the time I was born, her efforts to raise our family were always truly remarkable. She always made time to walk us to school while working part-time jobs to build her career. She learned to cook the recipes my sister and I requested while she worked hard to take care of my grandparents. She always took the time to listen to my trivial problems, while she already had so many other pressing responsibilities. Most importantly, she did this all silently, with unwavering grace and humility. She rarely complained but always found a way to get everything done. She never asks for praise or recognition, but I am always impressed with the impact she has made on our family and those around her.

I know my mother’s story resonates with so many other mothers around the world, whether it’s the selflessness, the burnout, or the determination that comes with supporting your family. The contributions of mothers are so invaluable to our society. They are teachers, nurses, mentors, and caregivers. They are personal stylists, chefs, coaches, and our best friends. It is truly commendable how much work motherhood takes and how mothers can find the strength to manage the challenges thrown at them. All moms make uncountable sacrifices, something we can all be more aware of for the sake of our own mothers.

Yet, we only dedicate one Sunday in May to celebrate our mothers and show them the love that they unwaveringly give us all year long. Because of this, I choose to spend Women’s Empowerment Month by honoring all mothers and their silent contributions to our society. Even after March ends, let’s continue to acknowledge such forms of strength and power and celebrate all the roles of women that often go unrecognized.