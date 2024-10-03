The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Stepping foot into the Byron White Club for the Big 12 Women’s Empowerment event was like stepping into a room full of women who instantly wanted you to help change your life and guide you to become the best version of yourself. Each story that the panelists shared was a reminder of the strength and power that women invest in each other. Being in the room, I felt instantly motivated and hopeful for my future. Let’s break it down.

Upon learning about this event, I knew I had to be there. What other opportunity was I going to have to hear from hardworking women who have paved the way for young women like myself? The lineup of panelists was nothing short of inspiring – it was made up of CU alumni, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Models, and WWE wrestlers. All of these women shared extremely valuable information and advice for the future generation of leaders.

The event started at 1pm, so I arrived early to check out the vendors and meet some of the other attendees. Immediately after entering the room, I was in awe. We were greeted by countless vendors, some of which were giving out free samples. I took the chance to hop in the photo booth with some girls I just met and started walking around all the booths. We stumbled upon the Tarte Glam and Beauty Bar, both s offering samples of their best selling products. I got to sit at the glam bar and get the viral Maracuja Lip Plumper applied and also got shade matched for concealer. The Tarte team was so kind and uplifting, it felt like I had my own personal makeup artists. I walked away with my very own Maracuja Lip Plumper, Tartelette XL Tubing Mascara, three shades of the Blush Tape Liquid Blush, and a code to redeem a free Shape Tape Concealer. The value of these products combined is high and I was so impressed that these were all free, full sized, samples. Tarte was the perfect vendor for this event because of their inclusivity and love for empowering and uplifting people.

The next vendor I stopped by was Lululemon. Here, they offered some free classes in the area and also gave everyone a scratch-to-win card. I was lucky enough to win a code to redeem a free baseball cap and the local Lululemon store in my area. This was such a fun way to learn about upcoming events in the community around me, while walking away with some free swag.

After checking out all the vendors, I made my way to the other end of the room and found a seat for the panel. I was excited to hear from the first group of panelists, all of whom were CU alumni. The panel consisted of Heidi Burgett, Romi Bean, and Valerie Constien. I had the pleasure of meeting Heidi a few nights before at a PRSSA meeting and learned a lot of valuable advice from her. She is currently the VP of communications at USA Soccer and is an incredibly hard worker with lots of great life advice for collegiate athletes and students alike. The best piece of advice I learned from her is to “be unphased by the unfair.” During the panel, she spoke on how it has been an honor to pave the way for young women who are making their way in the sports industry. Romi Bean, the lead sports anchor and reporter for CBS Colorado, had some great advice too. She spoke on how she grew up loving sports, but didn’t intend to pursue a career in the industry because she didn’t know it was a realistic option. Her love for athletics led her to her career and she was driven by her passion and desire to do what she loved. Valerie Constien, an accomplished track and field athlete, talked about the struggles she has had to overcome, and her path to the Olympic games. Her love for her sport is clear and she had a unique perspective in the sports industry at a high level. Hearing from these women was inspiring and encouraging to know that they all started where I am right now. Their love for CU and their desire to help young women make their way in the industry is heartwarming. After the panel, I had the chance to speak to Heidi and Romi, both of which were more than happy to connect in the future and give back to the CU community.

The next event was the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit panel, made up of Jasmine Sanders, Penny Lane, Kamie Crawford and Camille Kostek. This panel was exactly what it claimed to be: a women’s empowerment conversation. They each told their individual stories and how they got to where they are today. Thanks to bad friends, ex boyfriends and some poor life choices, there was so much to talk about. These are the ultimate “girl’s girls” who truly want to spread their wisdom to help girls who feel lost and confused. Their advice centered around things they wish they knew in their early 20s and how to really take care of yourself in an awkward time of your life. All of these ladies were uplifting and had heartbreaking and hilarious stories. It’s such a relief knowing that even some of the most beautiful women in the world are more similar to you than you think and have been through similar experiences as you. These women were so inspiring and relatable. They answered questions at the end of the panel and their desire to give advice and guide young women is amazing and gives me hope for the future of women.

Overall, this event made me so excited for my own future and for the future of women in traditionally male dominated industries. It was such a pleasure being able to attend and interact with these women. I have nothing but good things to say about all the vendors, panelists and women who attended the event. Being a girl in my early 20’s, I feel a sense of relief knowing that I don’t need to have everything figured out right now and that the women before me are looking out for me and have everyone’s best interest in mind. The best thing that we can all do for each other is to be kind, give genuine advice and help those around us. I am so thankful for Heidi, Romi, and the other panelists for their time and giving us their best. Women who inspire other women are the best.