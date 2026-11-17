This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“It makes her happy, which makes me happy and then I need to fix the bed” – The Wicker Husband

With the trailer for the new film Wicker coming out a few months ago, it took the internet by surprise with its raunchy, sexually graphic, and comedic scenes. A man made of Wicker, played by Alexander Skarsgård, and the outcast Fisherwoman, played by Olivia Colman, tell the tale of Wicker, a new movie based on the 2008 short story “The Wicker Husband” by Ursula Wills.

From the trailer of the film, many assumed the movie would be a regular sexy romance comedy. As someone who is a big fan of the genre, I decided to check out the film for myself. What I went in expecting and how I left the movie was a serious case of whiplash and mixed emotions. The film is sectioned into chapters mimicking the short story it is based on.

“Love seems more a burden than a prize” – The Fisherwoman

We start out seeing a day in the life of The Fisherwoman. She lives alone in her cottage and spends her day at the river catching fish, making new hooks, and avoiding her own reflection in the water. When she travels into her small village, she is immediately made fun of by the people of the village. They make crude comments about how she smells and how she is old yet remains unmarried. We are then introduced to the core value of this small village: marriage. The girls in the village seem to get married off at a very young age, the youngest looking around to be the age of 12, to a much older man. During the wedding ceremonies in the village, girls are made to put on a collar around their necks rather than a ring on their finger. They are also made to be referred to as their husband’s possession from now on. For example: “The Baker’s Wife”. Their whole function as a village revolves around belonging to men, pleasing men, and losing all their own identity to men.

After another wedding in the village and more of getting mocked and ostracized by the village women and men, The Fisherwoman is finally fed up. She travels through the woods to meet with a man who seems to have magic abilities with his craft using the substance wicker. The Fisherwoman knocks on The Basket Weaver’s door and asks him to make her a husband. He responds by telling her to be at the altar in the village in two weeks.

The time arrives, and The Fisherwoman goes to the altar and sees The Wicker Husband in all his glory. She laughs and makes it silly at first. She feels excited. During the vows, she does not put on the collar like everyone else in the village, stating, “We won’t be needing that”.



“You are the reason I live and breathe” – The Wicker Husband

Their relationships start to bloom, and of course the sex scene promised in the trailer occurs as well. But while it is all perfect in their home, the village is madly against The Wicker Husband. The main antagonist The Tailor’s Wife is outraged by the women of the village finding The Wicker Husband attractive and the fact that The Wicker Husband treats The Fisherwoman as his equal and not as submissive. With a lack of attention from her own husband, and trying to be the best wife she can be, she starts horrible rumors about The Wicker Husband. She goes as far as confronting The Fisherwoman, saying how unnatural and how distracting her marriage is.

The Wicker Husband shows unconditional love for The Fisherwoman. Staying home while she works, fixing the house, dancing with her, worshipping her, and devotedly yearning for her while she is gone. For once, The Fisherwoman is finally able to look at her reflection in the water.

“It’s easier to believe the bad” – The Fisherwoman

Why is there so much animosity and jealousy in a patriarchal society? Why did the Wicker trailer make it seem like the film would be so sexual when in reality it was a commentary on how harmful the patriarchy is to men and women alike? These were the thoughts I had straight out of coming out of the theater. I truly think that it was intentional to make the trailer seem so sexual. Maybe getting women’s boyfriends and husbands inclined to watch a “girly” romance movie and even to entice women who usually enjoy the sexual aspects of romance films. I think if they advertised the movie as a commentary on how the patriarchy is harmful, many people would have never even bothered to see the film. Especially in a time where feminism is getting more frowned upon each day by the conservative men and women, much like the people in the village.

In my opinion, it makes perfect sense why another woman was trying to sabotage a relationship where a man and woman were wholly equal. Even in our modern-day world, women are pitted against each other, and sadly the main cause of this is almost always a man. Two girls fighting over the same man, a man making a girl jealous, or a man putting all his exes against each other, making each one sound “crazy”. In the film where the woman is only defined by her husband, I felt quite empathetic for the way The Tailor’s wife was feeling towards The Fisherwoman. While it does not perfectly excuse her actions, when you have no identity of your own, and you can’t even try, it would be heartbreaking to see someone truly free.

The men in the village are quite angry about The Wicker Husband’s existence as well, saying he is making the wives crazy and expecting so much more. But what they were expecting was simply the bare minimum. To be noticed, seen, and equal. I think women now still undervalue themselves greatly, like the village women in this film. While not as extreme in most cases, I have seen many beautiful, smart, generous women settle for someone who does not put in an ounce of effort or is straight-up terrible to them.

I think anyone watching this film, regardless of sex or gender, can see and truly notice how the patriarchy is still affecting every single one of us. Not just men being toxic to women, but men being toxic to themselves for showing human emotion. It is hard to be vulnerable in a society like this. But maybe just watching this film and truly thinking about its meaning can be a first good step to reflect on the ways that the patriarchy is currently affecting you.