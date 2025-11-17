Wicked: Changing Hollywood For Good

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Keep an eye on the skies because a house called Wicked: For Good is about to touch down. The musical Wicked has been making waves since it opened on Broadway in 2003, and the long-awaited release of its feature film adaptation (the first act, anyway) in 2024 was a tornado of its own, breaking records to become the highest-grossing film adaptation of a musical. Finally, the wait to see the whole story realized onscreen is nearly over, as Wicked: For Good premieres November 21.

Return to the land you recognize from the Hollywood classic The Wizard of Oz but be prepared to side with the Wicked Witch of the West. Wicked follows Elphaba, played by Cynthia Erivo, from her humble beginnings being bullied for her green skin to her ascent at Shiz University honing her magical powers only to be again cast aside when she refuses to use them to support a corrupt system. By her side is Glinda, played by Ariana Grande, a kindhearted but sometimes selfish aspiring magician. Watch as the two witches go from rivals to friends and struggle to reconcile their relationship with their differing goals.

Even within its fantasy setting, Wicked and Wicked: For Good carry powerful themes that feel all too realistic. Characters struggle with otherness, and must choose between the acceptance found in conformity and the freedom of self acceptance. The corrupt government in the land of Oz is also a driving force in the story as it works to literally silence an entire group, the Animals, punishing those who speak out for them. On the lighter side of things, it celebrates female friendship, going above and beyond as far as the Bechdel Test is concerned. Hollywood seems to have sorted out that audiences like strong female characters but rarely allocate audiences more than one at a time, so Elphaba and Glinda’s dynamic is a breath of fresh air.

The message onscreen wouldn’t be possible without a small army of cast and crew bringing it to life, many from historically underrepresented groups. We see disability clearly onscreen through the character of Nessarose, but surprisingly actress Marissa Bode is the first Nessarose to use a wheelchair in real life. Marissa Bode is also a queer actress, joining several of her costars. Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, and comedic duo Bowen Yang and Bronwyn James also identify as part of the LGBTQ+ community. If you still need more reasons to see this film, Bailey, who plays Prince Fiyero, recently was named 2025’s Sexiest Man Alive, the first out gay man to do so.

The diverse community of Wicked: For Good reaches beyond the camera. Director Jon M. Chu is Asian American, and women played integral roles in the film’s production. The script was written by Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox, and Alice Brooks was the director of photography, all names I want to keep an eye on. As a female filmmaker, it’s inspiring to see women contributing so powerfully to an industry that seems to never run out of white men. I couldn’t be more excited to hit the theater in pink and green.

Going to the movies as a kid felt like a magical experience. Entering young adulthood, I find myself longing for that same escape but hungering for stories of substance. Films such as Wicked can bridge that gap for many audiences. To glean insight into balancing community with studio output, I sat down with Kate Yezzi, a fellow CU cinema student and student representative for NBC Universal, the studio behind Wicked and many other hit films.

Her Campus: What does being a representative for a large company like NBC Universal entail for a specific audience like college students?

Kate Yezzi: As a Campus Representative for NBCUniversal, I’m responsible for creating and maintaining a welcoming, inclusive space that cultivates community among college students through film. This means collaborating with on-campus groups, student organizations, and other clubs to promote Universal Pictures film releases. We host special events, advanced screenings, and organize movie merchandise giveaways for students.

HC: What’s the main takeaway you’re hoping people will get from Wicked: For Good?

KY: Wicked is a story that’s resonated with audiences for years. Its themes of identity, oppression, othering, and friendship create a space for people to feel included, seen, and recognized on the screen. Wicked: For Good is no different. It’s a powerful continuation of that very story and message.

HC: How do you make cinema feel like community?

KY: Film has always been a space for fostering community, connection, and shared experience. As a representative, I strive to build upon the campus culture here at CU Boulder.

Cinema is well at home within CU campus culture. If you’re looking for fellow movie-minded Buffs, keep an eye on the CU NBCUniversal Instagram for related events and updates. You can also catch screenings with Program Council, International Film Series, and Boulder Film Buffs.

Thank goodness and happy watching!