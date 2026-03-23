Why I Worship Stevie Nicks 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Stevie Nicks. The “White Witch.” Rolling Stone’s “reigning queen of rock and roll.” Whatever you know her as, you know her — and that’s exactly the point. Even people who can’t name a single song recognize her. She isn’t just famous. She was the moment… and somehow, she still is.

Rising to fame after joining Fleetwood Mac in 1975, she quickly became the heart and soul of the band’s most dominating era. At a time when rock was completely shaped by male voices and perspectives, she brought a spiritual dimension and divine feminine energy to the genre. She didn’t just contribute to the band; she completely redefined what their music could be, giving it a depth that resonated far beyond chart success and radio hits. Nicks didn’t just change rock and roll. She made it beautifully feminine.

Untouchable aura.

Nicks is the shining beacon of the female rockstar. Her undeniable mix of mystique and badassery mastered the late ‘70s and ‘80s. Think witchy, flowy, velvet outfits. An iconic shag haircut. Raspy, seductive vocals. The face of Fleetwood Mac. A female icon wrapped in black lace and moonlight, standing tall in a world of hegemonic masculinity.

On stage, her presence ebbed and flowed between softness and sweetness before snapping into something demanding and fierce. She made it clear that women could take up space — and absolutely command — a male-dominated genre. She was also a songwriting force. She wrote “Dreams” in only 10 minutes, and “Landslide” in just five, songs that would become timeless classics and defining pieces of her legacy.

But her ageless elegance isn’t even my favorite part of her persona. It’s her attitude.

She is beauty, she is grace… and she is certainly a force to be reckoned with.

Nicks’ years-long love affair with Lindsey Buckingham has to be one of the most passionate and turbulent relationships in rock history. Their legendary on-and-off romance inspired hits like “The Chain” and “Go Your Own Way,” and nearly every song on the Rumours and Buckingham Nicks albums.

But perhaps the most influential “girlboss” moment in music history came from “Silver Springs” during a 1997 performance of the breakup anthem, decades after their split. Nicks took the stage and sang the lyrics like a curse, staring Buckingham down as he froze behind his guitar, wide-eyed, forced to sing backup vocals beside her.

It’s raw. It’s unfiltered. It’s proof that heartbreak lingers, and that Nicks handles it exactly how she wants to: by putting Buckingham on blast in front of the world.

My goddess of independence.

Nicks dated not one, but two members of Fleetwood Mac: Lindsay Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood. She also dated two members of Eagles: Don Henley, who famously duetted with her on “Leather and Lace,” and Joe Walsh. She was even briefly married to Kim Anderson, a music industry figure whose online bio ironically lists him as “Stevie Nicks’ ex-husband,” even though the marriage lasted only a few months.

During the prime of her career, she was close with a slew of renowned musicians, duetting with artists like Tom Petty (“Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around”), Kenny Loggins (“Whenever I Call You Friend,”) John Stewart, B.B. King, and many others who were probably on the verge of falling in love with her (can we blame them?).

But today, Nicks is 77, still touring and still single. She took her music career seriously enough that she never settled down or had children of her own. Though she was considered one of the major sex symbols of her time, she remains a lighthouse of female independence and self-prioritization. Perhaps her perspective is best summed up in her own words: “I am an independent woman and am able to take care of myself, and that is not attractive to men.”

Gold Dust Woman with a golden heart, too.

Few artists have reached the level of success Nicks has. She became the first woman inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice — once with Fleetwood Mac and again for her solo career. She has won two Grammy Awards and has sold over 11 million records, just to name a few of many of her accomplishments.

But her legacy extends far beyond music. Nicks is also deeply philanthropic. She founded Stevie Nicks Soldier’s Angel Foundation and has visited soldiers, even gifting iPods filled with music to wounded veterans because of her belief that music heals. She established Wild Heart Sanctuary for pet rescue and has supported disaster relief efforts.

Nicks has never shielded away from honesty, either. She has spoken openly about her struggles with cocaine during her career and now uses her platform to raise awareness about addiction. She also remains outspoken about women’s rights, proving that her influence extends far beyond the stage.

Sigh… I just love her.

I’ll never forget standing in Ball Arena when the air around me suddenly seemed to go still. The moment Stevie Nicks stepped on stage, I was hit with an overwhelming sense of something magical and ethereal. Tears instantly rushed down my cheeks. I looked over at my mom, who was experiencing the same unexplainable yet overpowering feeling.

Not only because of our obvious obsession with her, but because of her energy. I had never experienced anything like it before. She herself might be one of the true “Seven Wonders” of the world.

She is my heroine, someone who leads by example. She reminds me to be unapologetically myself. She reminds me to be the strongest and most independent version of who I can be. And most importantly, I’ll leave you with the gypsy queen’s very best reminder:

“Don’t be a lady, be a legend.”