Why Freshman Year Matters More Than You Think

There’s this myth that floats around college campuses like it’s some kind of universal truth: “Freshman year doesn’t matter that much.”

I’m calling BS.

Because for me — and for so many others trying to build something bigger than a four-year experience — freshman year is everything. It’s not the throwaway year. It’s the launchpad.

I came into college with a plan. Not a perfect one, not one that doesn’t evolve, but a real one. I knew I didn’t have the luxury of waiting until junior year to get serious. Every decision I’ve made this year — what classes I took, what extracurriculars I joined, which internships I applied to — has been about one thing: my future. It’s not because I’m trying to check off boxes. It’s because I care. Deeply.

And honestly? It’s been hard. Like, really hard. Balancing a full course load with high expectations, leadership positions, writing deadlines, and internship applications isn’t easy. I’ve pushed myself to my limits this year — emotionally, academically, mentally. Sometimes I feel like I’m barely holding it together, but I also know I’d rather be overwhelmed now than unprepared later.

This year has been about setting the tone. About proving to myself (and maybe a little bit to everyone else) that I’m here for more than the experience — I’m here to build something meaningful. That means chasing opportunities, keeping my GPA strong, being intentional with my time, and refusing to let this year become something I coast through.

So no, freshman year isn’t just about finding the dining hall or surviving your first college final. It’s about momentum. It’s about values. It’s about taking yourself seriously, even when nobody’s watching yet.

Because everything starts here — and I’m not wasting a second.