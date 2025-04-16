Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Life > Academics

Why Freshman Year Matters More Than You Think

Paige Javor
There’s this myth that floats around college campuses like it’s some kind of universal truth: “Freshman year doesn’t matter that much.”

I’m calling BS.

Because for me — and for so many others trying to build something bigger than a four-year experience — freshman year is everything. It’s not the throwaway year. It’s the launchpad.

Woman sitting on bed with laptop and books
I came into college with a plan. Not a perfect one, not one that doesn’t evolve, but a real one. I knew I didn’t have the luxury of waiting until junior year to get serious. Every decision I’ve made this year — what classes I took, what extracurriculars I joined, which internships I applied to — has been about one thing: my future. It’s not because I’m trying to check off boxes. It’s because I care. Deeply.

And honestly? It’s been hard. Like, really hard. Balancing a full course load with high expectations, leadership positions, writing deadlines, and internship applications isn’t easy. I’ve pushed myself to my limits this year — emotionally, academically, mentally. Sometimes I feel like I’m barely holding it together, but I also know I’d rather be overwhelmed now than unprepared later.

This year has been about setting the tone. About proving to myself (and maybe a little bit to everyone else) that I’m here for more than the experience — I’m here to build something meaningful. That means chasing opportunities, keeping my GPA strong, being intentional with my time, and refusing to let this year become something I coast through.

crowd of people raising their hands
So no, freshman year isn’t just about finding the dining hall or surviving your first college final. It’s about momentum. It’s about values. It’s about taking yourself seriously, even when nobody’s watching yet.

Because everything starts here — and I’m not wasting a second.

Paige Javor

CU Boulder '28

Paige Javor is a contributing writer for the Her Campus Chapter at the University of Colorado Boulder. Since joining in September 2024, she has focused on researching and crafting engaging articles and features that resonate with her campus community. Paige is a freshman at CU Boulder, pursuing a double major in Political Science and English on a pre-law track. Her academic pursuits are driven by a commitment to legal advocacy and creative communication. She gained valuable experience as a Legal Intern with the Denver Bar Association Metro Volunteer Lawyers, where she contributed to legal research, case preparation, and administrative support. In high school, Paige honed her writing skills through advanced placement courses and demonstrated leadership as a member of her school’s Make-A-Wish Club, helping raise over $10,000 annually for wish families. Her dedication to philanthropy continues in college through her involvement with Alpha Chi Omega, where she supports initiatives to aid survivors of domestic violence. Paige is also an active member of Phi Alpha Delta, the pre-law fraternity, and serves as an ambassador for The Women’s Network, promoting empowerment and equality. Outside of academics and extracurriculars, Paige is an enthusiastic foodie, avid shopper, and movie buff. She loves going on adventures with friends, whether for day trips or simple errands, and cherishes the time spent texting and sharing updates with her family. With a passion for storytelling, advocacy, and connection, Paige brings a dynamic energy to all her endeavors.