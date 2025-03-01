Who Needs Plans? Fun Ways To Spend A Night In With Friends

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Stuck inside due to bad weather? Don’t have the funds to go out? Simply too tired to leave the house? Trust me, I’ve been there. And so have my friends. But despite the odds, we still manage to have a fun night right from the couch in the living room.

If you and your friends ever find yourselves bored at home, here are a few entertaining activities my friends like to do to shake things up:

1. Impromptu Presentation Night

I know this one is pretty popular, but it’s a classic for a reason. One night, my friends and I decided to give it a try, each hiding away in separate corners of the house to create our own presentations. After just two hours, we came back with some of the funniest, most chaotic slideshows imaginable.

If you’re stuck on ideas, here are some of my favorites:

AI Baby Generator: Using an AI baby generator to create cursed offspring of our friend group.

How We’d All Die (And Our Last Meal): Morbid? Yes. Hilarious? Absolutely.

Ranking Our Friend Group’s Past Relationships: A little risky, but the drama is worth it.

Top 10 Friend Group Moments: A nostalgic trip down memory lane–usually ending in laughter and debates.

2. The House Hunters Game

If you and your friends love House Hunters as much as we do, this game is a must. After binging almost every episode (yes, even House Hunters International and all of its volumes), we realized we were running out of content — so we made our own.

Here’s how to play:

Split into pairs or play individually. Spin a wheel (we used this online wheel spinner) to determine your city and budget. Each person or team creates a wishlist of three must–haves for their dream home. Each person or team plays as the realtor for another person or team. (assign however you like.) Each person or team plays as the client for another person or team. (assign however you like.) As realtors, you find three homes that match the wishlist and present them to your client. As clients, you judge each option before choosing their final home.

It’s so fun, and the debates over houses can get intense!

3. Movie Drinking Game

This one is the easiest, and perfect if you want to have fun without the hassle of going out. Just grab some drinks, pick a movie, and follow the rules for a drinking game. My friends and I usually use this website for pre-made rules. But you can always make up your own! Some of my favorite movie drinking games include:

Zoolander

Shrek

LEGO Batman

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/374291419044392984

Being stuck at home doesn’t mean your night has to be boring. Whether you’re roasting dream homes, presenting unhinged powerpoints, or turning a movie night into a full-fledged game, there are plenty of ways to keep things fun without spending a dime. So next time you’re tempted to call it a dull night, try one of these ideas — you might just end up with your favorite memory yet.