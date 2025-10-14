Who Is Maria Corina Machado? The 2025 Nobel Peace Prize Winner

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Maria Corina Machado represents the essence of Democracy and fighting for freedom without violence. As the official announcement of the Nobel Peace Prize for 2025 conveyed, “She embodies the hope of a different future, one where the fundamental rights of citizens are protected, and their voices are heard.” For this reason, she was named the 2025 winner of the Nobel Peace Prize. Machado was born in Caracas and is the oldest of four daughters. She earned a degree in industrial engineering from Andres Bello Catholic University, and a Masters degree in finance from the Instituto de Estudios Superiores de Administración, both in Caracas. Apart from her education, Machado has a long history in politics and advocating for the rights of the Venezuelan people.

Venezuela was once a thriving nation, both economically and democratically, yet it has now become a suffering authoritarian state with a massive economic and humanitarian crisis. Maria Corina Machado is a politician and leader of the Venezuelan opposition to the governments of both Hugo Chavez and his current predecessor, Nicolas Maduro. She previously served as a member of the National Assembly of Venezuela from 2011 to 2014 and has run in multiple presidential elections. Most importantly, in 2023 she won the opposition primary as a candidate for the election the following year. The Maduro regime essentially barred her from running in 2024, but regardless she played a large role in the presidential election and ultimately found a stand-in candidate. Taking her place in the presidential elections for the Democratic Unitary Platform was Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, former ambassador of Venezuela. With Urrutia’s name on the ballot he became the candidate to officially run against Maduro. Yet, Machado was still seen as the leader of the opposition. The two worked hand in hand throughout the political campaign with many public addresses in order to win the 2024 elections and take down the regime at hand. Machado and Gonzalez made most public appearances together and displayed a strong unified force for the Democratic Unitary Platform.

The 2024 elections however did not go as planned, despite the public support in the opposition. The voting tallies were counted and Edmundo Gonzalez had won the election with an overwhelming majority, making him in theory the president-elect of Venezuela. Regardless of the counted tallies, Maduro dismissed the evidence and was therefore declared the winner of the 2024 Venezuelan Presidential Election. Many nations like the United States refused to acknowledge Maduro as the winner of the election yet this in fact did not deter him from once again assuming power. Machado went directly into hiding after the announcement of Maduro as reelected president, and Gonzalez had to completely flee the country. They were proclaimed as terrorists by the Maduro regime and wanted at any cost. On the tenth of January 2025, Maduro was once again sworn in to the presidency and blocked all access points for Edmundo Gonzalez to re-enter Venezuela. The opposition party relentlessly attempted to overthrow Maduro and have Gonzalez claim his rightful power, yet they did not succeed. Instead, Maduro swore himself into power 2 hours prior to the arranged time.

Unfortunately, with Maduro once again in power and in control of the military forces, he controlled the speech and freedoms of people in the nation. Machado has remained in hiding within Venezuela from the days following the election. Despite the lack of her physical presence, she continues to unite masses and remains the most important figure of hope for the Venezuelan people. Machado had strongly displayed the ultimate farce that is the Maduro regime, and its complete lack of legitimacy. She also established a strong political campaign by unifying Venezuelan opposition parties under one single ballot. Machado consistently expressed an agenda to establish a liberal democracy in Venezuela, and proposed an effective strategy to achieve this goal. Machado grew up in a privileged family with the ability to have previously left the country during struggling times, yet she carried a sense of responsibility towards her country. She has withstood kidnapping, the insecurity of speaking to the masses in the streets, and remained strong for a struggling nation that relies on her. For this she is known as the “Iron Lady”. Although she can now only record videos with her white wall background, and guide her supporters through her phone, she continues to fight towards freeing Venezuela from this dictatorial regime. She continues to guide protests and speak to all Venezuelans in the time of need. Ultimately, as the government continues to benefit from the impoverished people, Machado continues to take stands with and for the common people of Venezuela.

Finally, on Oct. 10, 2025, Maria Corina Machado was named the winner of the Nobel Peace Prize. Although she was unable to receive her award in person since she is currently in hiding, this great honor represents the force of the Venezuelan opposition. Kristian Berg Harpviken, Director of the Norwegian Nobel Institute, shared the news with Machado over the phone prior to announcing it to the rest of the world. Machado’s nobility precedes her in her response as she conveyed “I hope you understand this is a movement, this is the achievement of a whole society. I am just one person. I certainly do not deserve this.” She was left completely speechless and proceeded to say, “We’re not there yet. We’re working very hard to achieve it but I’m sure that we will prevail and this is certainly the biggest recognition to our people that certainly deserve it.”

Maria Corina Machado has faced great risk for many years in leading the opposition against Maduro and his government, yet this prize is merely a token of recognition in her fight for democracy and human rights in Venezuela. She is the greatest representation of dedication to one’s country, and doing whatever it takes to achieve the final goal. Her family was forced to flee Venezuela after the election, and she has not seen her kids since, yet what continues to motivate her is the idea that they will one day return. Maria Corina Machado should be an inspiration to all with her large humility, resilience, and determination.

She is “a woman who keeps the flame of democracy burning amid a growing darkness,” as announced by the Norwegian Nobel Committee. And this is nothing short of the truth. All so that one day, we will eventually see a free Venezuela.