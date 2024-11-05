When The Storm Clears, Who’s Still Standing?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Friendship is one of those things that we often take for granted, until life throws us into a place where we desperately need someone to lean on. It’s easy to feel surrounded by friends when things are going well, but when you hit rock bottom and you’re in the roughest patch of your life, that’s when the true colors of those around you come into sharp focus. Real friends? They don’t just stick around when the sun is shining. They’re the ones who show up with unwavering support when the world feels like it’s crashing down.

We’ve all heard the saying, “hard times reveal true friends.” There’s a lot of truth in that. When everything is smooth sailing, friendships can feel effortless, easy even. It’s only in those challenging times—when you’re vulnerable, hurting, and you don’t have much to give—that you begin to see who’s genuinely there for you. Real friends don’t back away from your pain; they lean into it with you. They’re the ones who call to check in, who show up with comfort and empathy, and who don’t shy away from the uncomfortable truth of seeing someone they care about struggle.

True friends don’t need you to explain yourself when you’re going through something rough. They don’t need you to be the “happy version” of yourself or pretend like you’re okay. They’re there to listen without judgment, even if you don’t have the energy to share every detail. They know that sometimes, just being present, quietly and unconditionally, is enough. There’s a deep sense of acceptance that only comes from real friendship—the understanding that it’s okay to not be okay, and that they’ll still be there, no matter what.

One of the most powerful aspects of a true friendship is the way real friends are willing to hold space for your messiness. Life can be overwhelming, and sometimes, your pain or frustration can spill over. True friends don’t take offense when you’re not at your best. They don’t get scared away by the difficult emotions or the times when you feel lost. Instead, they stand by you, even if it means seeing a side of you that isn’t always fun or easy to be around. They don’t need you to apologize for feeling deeply; they’re there to remind you that you’re human, and that they’re not going anywhere.

Real friends are the ones who recognize that healing isn’t a linear journey. They understand that some days are good, some are hard, and some feel like you’re back at square one. They’re patient with you as you work through your struggles, and they don’t impose deadlines or expectations on your growth. They’re there, steady and reliable, allowing you the space to heal on your own terms. That kind of friendship feels like a safe harbor in the middle of a storm—somewhere you can go, even when you’re not sure where you’re headed.

The thing about life’s hardest moments is that they give you clarity. You begin to see who’s willing to share the weight of your burdens and who was only there when it was convenient. It’s painful to realize that some people might drift away when you need them most, but it’s also eye-opening. You begin to appreciate the rare and precious friends who stick around, who choose to stand beside you even when it’s uncomfortable or inconvenient. Those are the friendships worth holding onto.

There’s a beauty in friendships that withstand hardship, in relationships that are tested by life’s toughest times and come out stronger. Real friends show you that you don’t have to face life alone, that there are people who will choose to stay with you through every high and every low. They don’t just tell you they care; they prove it by being there when it matters most. As you grow and change, you realize that those friends—the ones who show up, who listen, who understand without needing you to pretend—are among the greatest gifts life has to offer.

In the end, the true colors of real friends shine brightest in our darkest moments. They are the people who stay, who care, and who love without conditions. And as we move forward, we carry them with us, grateful for the kind of connection that remains, unshaken, through every storm. Because no matter what life throws our way, real friends make sure we never have to face it alone.