When The “Dream Summer” Isn’t Perfect: What I Learned In D.C.

Everyone always says the people make the place, and this summer I realized just how true that can be. I spent a few months in Washington, D.C., a city that promises excitement, opportunity, and endless ambition. On paper, it sounded like the dream. In reality, it was more complicated.

The truth is that not every environment feels as supportive or uplifting as you expect. Sometimes it is not the city or even the work that wears you down, but the energy you are surrounded by outside of it. I quickly learned how much that can affect your mindset. At first, I was discouraged when things did not feel as perfect as I had pictured, but slowly, I began to understand that even the less glamorous parts of an experience can teach you something valuable.

What surprised me most was how much growth comes from the moments that feel uncomfortable. I learned how to protect my peace, how to prioritize my own well-being, and how important it is to give myself grace when things do not look picture perfect. By the end of the summer, I realized that the experience was less about everything going smoothly and more about how I showed up for myself when it did not.

And of course, I cannot write about D.C. without talking about networking. Yes, it is very real and very important. There is something almost comical about the way you can meet five new people just waiting in line for coffee. The funny part is that those small conversations can turn into actual connections. Through the people I met, I ended up expanding my network more than I could have imagined. If nothing else, D.C. taught me that talking to strangers can sometimes be the most productive thing on your to-do list.

Looking back, I see the summer for what it really was. Not the flawless dream I expected, but an experience that pushed me to grow in ways I never saw coming. The people may make the place, but ultimately, I learned that I am the one who makes the experience.