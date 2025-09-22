What’s In My Bag 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Now that this semester is in full swing, I thought it was about time to compile a list of things I own that have made getting around campus and college a game changer. From fashion to technology, I’ve got you covered.

If you’re anything like me, you forgot to charge your phone or another electronic device you’ll need for class. This portable charger linked above has literally saved me on more than one occasion. Not only is it MagSafe, but it also features a USB port and a USB charger, allowing you to charge multiple devices simultaneously. The charger I linked also works fast; my phone or laptop will be fully charged in no time using it.

With a MagSafe wallet or stick-on wallet, you can keep two or three cards with your phone, so you don’t have to worry about having your entire wallet with you on campus. For me I usually put my student ID, driver’s license, and debit card in my MagSafe wallet and leave the rest at home while in class. This will also take up less space in your bag and give you easy access to your student ID.

Walking around campus is a massive part of being in college, especially if you attend a large university like mine. Some of my classes are over a 35 minute walk from my apartment, so having a comfortable pair of shoes is essential to surviving college. For me, the New Balance 574 core shoes have been a revelation. Not only are they cute, but they’re also comfortable for walking to class or standing around all day. I’m someone who’s struggled with a lot of foot and ankle pain in the past, and these have genuinely helped me a lot. In fact, I have two pairs, because they say if you like it, you should get it in a different color.

I have an extensive tote bag collection, but my favorite by far is the L.L. Bean boat and tote bag. When I say mine fits everything, it literally fits everything. These bags are also super trendy and customizable. They are of excellent quality for a reasonably affordable price. I use this bag for classes, weekend getaways, shopping, and any other occasion that requires a tote bag. I would highly recommend one of these.

Now, I used not to be a fan of tumbler style cups because they would always spill. That is, until I found a hydro jug. These are tumbler style cups, but they don’t spill like the others do, making it easy to carry one around campus and even place it in your bag without worrying about your drink spilling everywhere. Hydro Jug also comes in a variety of cute colors and patterns, as well as different sizes, offering options for everyone. These also keep water cold for hours, and trust me, I need ice in my water all day.

At first, I wasn’t so sure what the hype around the Comfrt Hoodies was, until I received one for Christmas. These hoodies are literally the softest, most cozy hoodies ever. Classrooms get cold, especially if the building is air-conditioned. Bring a hoodie to class; it will save you when your classroom is a crisp 68 degrees. These hoodies are easy to throw into your bag as well, so you don’t have to worry about carrying them around campus.

This perfume is one of my favorites! Not only is the roller ball size affordable and sold at stores that are easily accessible, but the scent also lasts all day. I prefer the rollerball so I can throw it in my bag and it won’t take up much space. My personal favorite scent is their vanilla scent. I always receive numerous compliments on it. Also, if you’re a Love Island fan, you’re gonna love this: Leah from season six is the creative officer for the brand!

These are just a few of my essential items for college! All of these products have been tried and true for me, and hopefully, I have been able to influence you into adding something to your campus essentials list.