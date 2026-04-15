What Are We Wearing This Summer?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Summer is coming in hot! As most girls who scroll through Pinterest in their free time know, new trends are already filling our screens and shopping carts for what we’re gonna be wearing this summer. But you might not have to break the bank or fall into consumerism just to participate. Here are a few incoming summer trends that you may be able to find for cheap, or that you may already have.

Fringe, fringe, fringe!

Fringe is taking over right now. Whether you tap into the style of classic Americana or dip a toe into a flapper girl’s wardrobe, fringe can elevate any outfit. The look of suede, beaded tassels, or even sequined silk can add a layer of texture that draws the eye. I think my favorite part about fringe is that it can show up on anything — purses, boots, tops, jackets, you name it! Especially as fashion trends revert back to both the 70s and the 2010s (weird combo but hear me out), fringe is the perfect accent to become a disco diva or the it girl of 2016 Tumblr.

The casual heel

Summer is the time for those toes to be out. Sure, we could go with the trusted sandal or flip flop, but why not tap into your inner Carrie Bradshaw and wear heels with everything? I feel as though we’ve forgotten that heels don’t always have to “dress something up” — they can, and will, add personality to any outfit while still keeping it lowkey. Something about an open-toed kitten heel paired with a capri… I think it’s quite possibly the most casually chic thing a girl could do during the summer. And please don’t forget that wedges exist too.

Cotton gauchos — the comfy capri

If you know me at all, or if you’ve been following my fashion tips, you know that I am the world’s biggest advocate of capris. Recently, I’ve been introduced to a little thing called gauchos. Gauchos originated from the 18th and 19th-century cowboy culture in South America, and were popularized in the early 2000s. Not only do they hug your hips like a dream, but cotton gauchos are the perfect pants to pair with that casual heel. The flowiness of the pants absolutely screams summer to me, and the comfort level is out of this world.

The chunkier the earrings, the better

For the past year or so, we’ve been rolling with the chunkiest jewelry. Statement necklaces with enlarged pendants, loud bangle bracelets, and rings that are double the size of your thumb have taken over. Now, I think it’s time to let the ears have a piece of this action. Whether you pair them with your cutest bikini or an outfit that’s just as obnoxious, statement earrings are the way to go. The best part about statement earrings is that you can do it for every ear piercing — doubles, thirds, conch, daith, the possibilities are endless!

As I always say, trends are little fashion moments that are fun to take part in, but you should never feel required to do so. The most important part of embracing fashion is to make it you. So, whether that means prioritizing comfort or being as uncomfortable as possible just for the sake of the look, do whatever makes you feel good. Embracing fashion is all about feeling confident, so as long as you do, there’s no stopping you.