For University of Colorado, Boulder students, spring break is right around the corner. Whether you’re going to the beach, mountains, or just relaxing at home, here are some style tips that won’t break the bank.

A scarf around the waist

This is a simple accessory that can elevate any pair of jeans. Now I know that all of you girls at CU Boulder are going to raves — and if you don’t, I know you know someone who does. So grab a pashmina, or any scarf at all really, and get to work. All you need to do is fold it corner to corner to create a triangle, tie it around your waist, and maybe throw on a fun belt over top to really give it that extra oomf.

The forbidden capris

I always get sh*t for expressing my love for capris, but I’m gonna do it anyway. Personally, I think capris are some of the most flattering pants you can wear, especially in spring. This also doesn’t need to be something you need to invest in. The first capris I ever owned was a pair of my mom’s old leggings that I chopped the calf portion off of — they weren’t the best quality, but it got the job done. Ideally, you can pair these with a small heel or ballet flat, but whatever feels best for you, run with it.

Mix n’ match

This one is gonna be a challenge because you might not see the vision until the accessories bring it together, but trust me. You’re going to want to find two pieces, a top and a bottom, that each have a bold color. Make sure that these are colors that you don’t traditionally see paired together. Now, all you need to do is accessorize the sh*t out of it to make it look put together. Throw on a chunky belt, play off of some hidden colors in either of the pieces, and layer lots and lots of jewelry. My personal favorite touch is to mix your metals, but I know the strictly gold and strictly silver girlies stand on business, so it’s really up to you!

Polka dots!

Now this tip might be something you have to search for and spend a couple bucks on, but as I always say, consider it an investment because polka dots are timeless! Some might say polka dots are the epitome of early 2010s twee fashion, but I think it’s all about the reclamation of old trends and transforming them into something with a completely different energy. Whether your polka dots take shape on a skirt, top, bikini or headband, they’re the perfect pattern to tie in a soft, spring aspect into your outfit.

Beaded or embroidered

Last, but not least, we have a DIY project that is not only cute, but is also one of a kind. Customizing shirts is nothing new though. I remember going to Hobby Lobby back in 2020 to buy iron-on patches and multicolored baby tees to create my own graphic t-shirts. This has a similar approach, but will require more patience and creativity than that. So, if you’re looking to revamp some old jeans and tops, or even just looking for a new craft, this tip is for you.

In the end, fashion will always be an extension of your personality, interests, and passions. Don’t rely on trends — wear what makes you feel comfortable and beautiful this spring break. Most of all, it’s important to have some fun.