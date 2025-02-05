The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In the world of sports, “WAGs” are the “wives and girlfriends” of professional athletes. However, this term can be incredibly misleading, as partnerships between athletes and their significant others are not bound by gender or title. Not to mention, the term WAG tends to diminish the presence and worth of the incredibly important people who just so happen to be romantically involved with a professional athlete.

All that to say, WAG culture has been brought to the forefront of the sports world. None is more so notable than the fashion and style of those in attendance of sporting events. To me, being a WAG not only means connection to an athlete or sport, but a platform of influence and value. So, let’s talk about the most influential WAG’s in the sporting world.

First and foremost, we need to talk about the original source of influence for sporting fashion. Enter: Victoria Beckham—Spice Girl, fashion designer, business owner, makeup guru, mother of four, and partner to soccer’s very own David Beckham.

Beckham’s style has changed and matured as fashion trends have shifted, often serving a source of inspiration in style over the years. Her style in the late 90s and early 2000s was marked by simple yet chic apparel, often sporting a cut off tank and trending bag. Beckham’s oversized sunnies became a staple in her wardrobe, tying together an outfit.

Today, Beckham can be found wearing mature, elegant, and clean-cut designs. Her self-named fashion label often reflects this style, producing high-end clothing and accessories that Beckham herself often wears. Her influence on pop culture and sports is still prevalent today, as we see the prominence of high-achieving and talented WAGs in all sporting leagues.

In the world of Formula 1, no one is more recognizable in style than Alexandra Saint Mleux. Saint Mleux is an artist, art coordinator and public relations specialist. Her partner is Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc. Her popularity on social media and collaboration with the brand Rhode has made her one of the most influential frequenters of the Formula 1 paddock.

Saint Mleux’s sense of style is most noted by colorful and elegant fashion choices. Fashion and F1 fans around the world look on in anticipation each race weekend for the reveal of her newest look. Her outfits are often completed with simple yet stunning accessories, and her dog, Leo, whom she shares with Leclerc. Her sense of style took the internet by storm, with people using Saint Mleux as a source of style inspiration. Her elegance and presence brings her style all together, with delicate femininity as a staple in her closet.

NFL fashion is most noted by work that is custom and themed. One particular WAG creates her own custom apparel, and in a very public way. Kristin Juszczyk is a fashion designer, and the partner of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszcyk. Kristin’s designs first went viral after it was revealed that she herself had made her personalized 49ers gear by hand. Now, her brand Off Season operates in official partnership with Fanatics and the NFL.

Kristin’s color-coordinated and bright style has become a staple in NFL fashion, with partners of other players taking inspiration from the one of a kind pieces worn. One of her most famous designs was a letterman jacket made of different jersey’s from her husband’s current and former teams. Her other works often include the bright 49ers red and gold, and her husband’s number 44.

High fashion and tennis are two words that are synonymous with the iconic Morgan Riddle. Morgan is a highly regarded fashion and lifestyle influencer, traveling the world alongside partner and pro-tennis player, Taylor Fritz. Riddle has been named “The Most Famous Women in Men’s Tennis” by the New York Times. Her influence in fashion is most noted in her collaboration with Wimbeldon in the online video series “Wimbledon Threads”, in which Riddle shares the best looks and advice of the famous tennis event. Morgan regularly uploads to her personal YouTube channel, sharing insight into her life as an influencer and world-traveler.

Morgan’s style is most noted in her coordinated sets and neutral colors, with trendy accessories, especially in regards to footwear and bags. Her classic fashion choices make her a point of reference for tennis fans and fashion lovers across the globe. Morgan’s work as a fashion icon also serves as a point of advocacy, promoting a safe and welcoming environment for female sports fans across the globe. Riddle’s security and pride in her femininity is truly inspiring.

Last, but certainly not least, we have to talk about the iconic Taylor Swift. While she has faced significant backlash for the publicity surrounding her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Swift still remains in a league of her own. Her fame is internationally recognized, and thus, she is seen often when in attendance at NFL games. While many male NFL fans have negative perceptions and reactions to coverage of Swift, it must be acknowledged that her talents as a performer, singer-songwriter, and international pop superstar far surpasses her title as ‘Partner to Travis Kelce’.

Her fashion during the unbelievable and record-breaking Era’s Tour was dictated by sparkling bodysuits and flowing gowns, while Swift’s NFL style is trendy and classic. She can be spotted wearing Chief’s merch, coordinated sets, and matching accessories. Swift usually pairs an outfit with knee-high boots and simple jewelry to tie together a look. Fashion fans and Swifties look towards her appearances at Arrowhead, where she debuts a new outfit for each game.

While these are just a few of the notable women adjacent to the world of sports, their unique styles and personal successes make them worth knowing. These women are not defined by their partnerships, but rather their own unique additions to fashion and their respective industries. In this modern era of WAG culture, it is crucial to acknowledge that the term itself can be incredibly misogynistic, as it places women in a box that defines them by their relationships. We need to stop defining women by the men they associate with, and start seeing them for their true worth. Femininity is strength, and the iconic women at the center of fashion in sports have proven just that.