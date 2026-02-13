Valentine’s Day For The Singles

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Valentine’s is fast approaching, and for any single pringles out there, this holiday can be quite a sore topic. Take it from someone who has been single almost 19 years of her life, it can get lonely on Valentine’s when all your friends have dates and you still haven’t had your first kiss. You can begin to feel as though there is something wrong with you. I might not be in the position to say this seeing as I have no personal experience, but there is nothing wrong with being single. Especially if it is your choice to work on yourself, or if you haven’t met the right person yet.

Growing up, Valentine’s Day was never a big holiday in my house. My parents rarely went out to celebrate, and I didn’t have any siblings so it was always a sort of “skip” or neutral holiday for my family. My birthday is February 15th, so I was always more focused on celebrating my own “personal holiday” than I ever was on giving candies and notes to my grade school classmates as was tradition.

It was only once I hit junior year of high school that I started to feel left out with the Valentine’s activities. I mean, where was my boyfriend? I started to wonder if I would ever get to experience Valentine’s and high school love. Spoiler alert: I’m still single, and sometimes it can feel like I’m really far behind all my peers. In our western society we are seen as behind, or inexperienced if we haven’t had a romantic love by the time we reach our late teens. Nevertheless, I’m here to tell you that this holiday can be more than just pretty flowers and a lovely date, although there is a time and place for that too.

Many people celebrate “Galentine’s”, spending time with their friends, going out, or staying in and eating candy while watching a movie. If you don’t have a date for Valentine’s this year, and even if you do, finding a way to celebrate with your other loved ones can be important too, as love is more than just the romantic kind. This year me and my friends have fun plans all weekend — first for Valentine’s Day and then for my birthday as well. For me, Valentine’s day has become a way to celebrate and appreciate my loved ones, although I am grateful for them everyday.

No, I didn’t experience high school love, and I also haven’t experienced it yet in college, but what I’ve realized is that I’ve got time. I think society tries so hard to put everyone in a box and make you feel a certain way about yourself based on your achievements, and in this case, if you have a date for Valentine’s. But what if you could be your own valentine and spend the day appreciating all that you have to offer? I feel so loved by my friends and my family everyday, and I am blessed to have those relationships with people who make me feel like I matter. Love is everywhere, and our world needs it now more than ever. I find love everyday, whether it be with a stranger that compliments my outfit and makes my day a little bit brighter, or when I see someone around campus that I haven’t seen since elementary school and we finally get to catch up. This Valentine’s day, whether you have a date or not, I hope that you can appreciate your loved ones and yourself, because everyone deserves to feel special and happy on the day of love.