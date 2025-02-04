Unique Gifts To Give Your Significant Other This Valentines

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Valentine’s Day is notorious for having through the roof sales on chocolate, flowers, and jewelry. Although these are great, you should already be surprising your significant other with chocolate and flowers (and yes, boys deserve “just because” flowers too). This Valentine’s, try surprising your loved one with a thoughtful gift in addition to a pretty bouquet of flowers. Here are some suggestions of what I’d love to receive.

Custom Paint-by-Numbers This is a great choice for someone who loves to engage in a paint by numbers, or just likes to be creative. Upload your favorite picture of you and your partner and surprise them with this thoughtful gift. Gift Basket A gift basket is a fun way to include a lot of items that show your effort while being relatively simple. You can build a basket with a theme, such as a movie themed basket with popcorn, candy, and a comfy blanket—or build one with your partner’s favorite snacks and activities. With the gift basket, the opportunities are endless and show your time and consideration to what your partner likes. Legos Legos are always a great gift option, especially when you suggest doing them together. Lego now offers a rose bouquet — a perfect way to keep your flowers forever. An Experience If you’re someone like me and loves to experience new things with your partner, then “an experience” is a wonderful gift — and a way to connect with each other. Live music is a great option to include with dinner and drinks and venues are often local. Cooking and painting classes are also great options! DIY You can almost never go wrong with a DIY gift — you can make a zine, a card, paper flowers, baked goods, custom sweaters, and so much more. These are often on the cheaper side but more importantly, a lovely memento for your partner to keep forever.

As a romantic, it’s always the thought that counts more for me. When someone takes the time to consider what I’d like and put in the effort, it’ll always mean more than a box of chocolate. This doesn’t mean I don’t want chocolate and flowers (I am simply just a girl after all), but if someone got me a gift they put time and effort into, I’ll fall even harder for them.