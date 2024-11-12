The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I grew up always painting my nails. My cabinet was full of nail polish, cotton balls, and acetone. I would explore all the new trends like water marbling or mix up my own colors if my options didn’t speak to me. As I grew older, however, painting my nails began to feel more like a chore and I only painted them during really special occasions.

Something I’ve never tried but have always been interested in trying has been press-on nails. My roommate is obsessed with them and it’s always fun seeing the new designs on her nails every few weeks. When I had the opportunity to try a design from Rave Nailz, I was excited to test how much I would like press-on nails and if these could be a part of my new beauty routine.

I got to try the Rave Nailz’ ‘Palmy’ design, which were medium-length and half-clear. The nails were really good quality and I enjoyed the instructions since I had no idea what I was doing at first. My only complaint was that my kit didn’t come with nail glue, even though it was supposed to. This didn’t pose a problem, though, since my roommate had plenty for me to use.

There were many things I noticed while wearing these nails. The most prominent thing was that I wasn’t able to use my fingers nearly as much as I thought I could. It took me forever to type something and found myself using the speech-to-text feature on my phone. I had to develop a new way of typing on my computer, especially since I had a long paper due that week, and I also found myself using scissors to open up any and every type of packaging. By the end of the first day, I spent some time trimming the nails shorter, so I could text and type a little faster.

Something else I noticed was that I’m not a graceful person at all. I’m always hitting random things, bruising my legs in mysterious ways and having bad spatial distance with my arms. By the end of the first day, I had knocked off four of the ten nails and had to reapply them that night. I don’t think this was due to any fault by Rave Nailz, but rather my clumsiness and not putting on enough nail glue at first.

Despite these couple struggles, I had never gotten so many compliments on my nails before in my life. Whether I was in class or talking with my friends, someone would notice them and say how much they liked them. It gave me new confidence in my nails since it was a body part that was typically never accentuated, but it was fun to see how noticeable they were now.

While having these nails on was a lot of fun and a new experience, the life of them, unfortunately, ended short due to an activity that would simply not allow press-on nails: rock climbing. Climbing was something I did 2-3 times a week, and I knew that I wouldn’t be able to sustain the press-on nail lifestyle for very long if I was climbing. I had to make a sacrifice, so the nails came off.

Even though I wouldn’t say press-on nails fit my current lifestyle, I still really enjoyed having them on and being seen for something new. I definitely want to try them again when I have a less hand-active hobby, or maybe I can experiment with shorter press-on nails, too. Either way, I’ll be returning to press-on nails soon.



