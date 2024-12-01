The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter.

With limitless options of how to best achieve a cozy and classy home, one key component is opting for timeless elements instead of trendy features. While trendy decor and styles are popular in the moment, their novelty can rarely outlive the next fad. Not only are timeless options more tasteful, they stray from the overconsumption of trends and are rather more environmentally conscious. Trendy interior design choices are often forced into spaces where they honestly don’t belong and can disrupt feng shui and corrupt the energy flow.

Interior design is all about cultivating an energy that not only brings out the best of a space, but also displays your personal style. When it comes to decorating and designing a homey space, it can be overwhelming how many options there are, but when you break it down, the process can be really enjoyable. These are a few details that can be added in a variety of different techniques to keep your space timeless.

Earthy materials

When it comes to choosing optimal materials for surfaces, wood and stone are good go-tos. Different shades of wood for cabinets or flooring add depth and warmth, while different stones like marble and limestone add rich earthy touches. These natural materials are often nontoxic and contribute long-lasting value—especially when you choose sustainably sourced products such as reclaimed wood. With an abundance of plastic and mediocre quality goods being sold in today’s age, choosing enduring materials adds lasting durability and structure to nurture a space.

Gingham

Originating in the 17th century, gingham has been loved across time by many different cultures and generations. Gingham is a simple and versatile print that can be used as pillow covers, tea towels, curtains, and more. While I love incorporating gingham into my space, just like anything else, it’s spoiled when overdone but charming when used appropriately. Lots of classic gingham patterns come in neutral colors such as: navy, black, maroon, and olive green. Similar patterns that have also stood the test of time are plaid, checkered, and stripes. It is also important when picking out a fabric to pay attention to the material and check its endurance. Natural fibers tend to be best, like organic cotton, linen, and silk. Patterns and textures can be subtle or eye-catching ways to express personal style, so don’t be afraid to try new ones out!

natural lighting

Sunlight not only improves the atmosphere of a space, it also strengthens one’s mental state and restores natural circadian rhythms. Waking up with exposure to the morning sun boosts serotonin and in turn, regulates your sleep patterns for better sleep. Allowing natural light to flow into your home also improves the life of plants and provides vitamin D. Natural light can additionally be added through skylights—especially when windows are not accessible to a room. Windows are destined to brighten up any room and illuminate the beautiful details of your space.

plants

Plants can be a unique way to add some greenery and life into a room. Flowers can serve as a pop of color, and have even been shown to make people happier just by looking at them. Plants go hand in hand with welcoming in natural light to your space while also refreshing the air in your space. Taking care of a plant promotes mindfulness and creates a deeper connection alleviating stress. Plants serve as a symbol of growth and renewal, and complement any space. When choosing a plant, succulents might be right up your alley if you are looking for something more low commitment, but for a higher maintenance option a good place to start is doing research on what plants thrive in your certain location. Another aspect of bringing plants into your home is choosing a pot. Your chosen pot can be minimalist or be a twist on incorporating personalized flare.

There is no need to rush your decisions when selecting interior design elements. Take some time to look at multiple options and think of what you will like in the long run, and what will stand the test of time—not just what you saw someone buy on TikTok. While some things can be replaced over time, you will want to ensure the quality will last. Interior design is flexible, and a way to showcase your personal sense of style, so take advantage of an opportunity when you can!