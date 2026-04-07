These Papier Planners Might Be The Secret To Surviving The Semester

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a student, staying organized can sometimes feel impossible. Between classes, assignments, meetings, side projects, and everything else happening in my life, it’s easy for things to slip through the cracks.

One thing that genuinely helps? A planner that actually fits the way you organize your life.

Papier, the stationery brand known for their notebooks, planners, and journals, recently sent me two of their planners to try: the Navy Leather 2026 Diary and the Paper Trails Undated Daily Diary. While they’re both beautiful and incredibly well made, they’re designed for two very different types of schedules — which makes them perfect for different kinds of students.

The Navy Leather 2026 Diary: Perfect for Simple, Structured Schedules

egThe Navy Leather 2026 Planner immediately feels elegant and classic. The deep navy leather cover with the gold “2026” lettering gives it a timeless look that feels both professional and elevated.

One thing I was honestly a little nervous about when I first saw it online was that the cover might be a rigid hard cover. But when I opened it, I was pleasantly surprised to see that the leather cover actually bends nicely, which makes it so much easier to carry around in a backpack or tote bag. It feels flexible and comfortable to use, rather than stiff.

The quality of the materials is also immediately noticeable. The leather cover feels soft but durable, the gold foil details are beautifully done, and the paper inside feels thick and high quality.

Inside the planner, you’ll find:

Monthly overview pages

Monthly goals and lists

Weekly planning spreads

Notes pages

Contacts sections

This type of layout is perfect for students who don’t necessarily have huge to-do lists every day, but still want to stay organized.

For example, this planner works really well if your days usually include things like:

A few assignments

Meetings or classes

Reminders and small tasks

Because the layout is weekly, you can easily see your entire week at once without needing to write huge amounts of information every day.

In other words, this planner is ideal for students who want a clean, simple way to stay organized without overwhelming pages of writing space.

Another thing that makes this planner especially appealing is the price point. For a leather planner that looks and feels this high quality, it’s surprisingly affordable — making it a great option for students who want something beautiful without spending a fortune.

The Paper Trails Undated Daily Diary: Made for Busy Students With Packed Schedules

The second planner I received is the Paper Trails Undated Daily Planner, and it has a completely different personality.

The design alone makes it stand out. The cover features a charming checkered pattern with illustrated horses across the center, giving it a playful, slightly vintage feel. Papier is known for their beautiful designs, and this planner really shows that — it’s unique, creative, and something you’d actually be excited to take out during class or while studying.

One of my favorite details is that Papier added my name to the cover, which is an option available on their website for most of their planners and notebooks. That small personalization detail makes the planner feel much more special and personal.

But the biggest difference is inside.

Instead of weekly pages, this planner gives you an entire page dedicated to each day. Each daily spread includes sections for:

Scheduling your day

Writing daily priorities

Listing tasks and to-dos

Additional notes

This planner is perfect for students who have a lot happening every day and need space to write everything down.

If your schedule includes things like:

Multiple classes

Club meetings

Work shifts

Study sessions

Assignments and deadlines

then having a full page to organize your day can make planning much easier.

Another feature that makes this planner especially great for students is that it’s undated.

That means you fill in the dates yourself. If you skip a day, a week, or even longer — like during school breaks — you’re not wasting pages. You can simply pick up right where you left off.

For students with unpredictable or changing schedules, that flexibility is incredibly useful.

The Details That Make Papier Planners Stand Out

Beyond the layouts themselves, what really makes Papier planners special are the little details.

The paper quality is excellent, the covers feel durable, and the designs are genuinely beautiful and unique. Instead of feeling like a basic planner you picked up at the last minute, these planners feel thoughtfully designed.

The ability to customize your planner with your name also adds a really nice personal touch. It makes the planner feel more like something made for you, rather than something generic.

Papier also offers a student discount, which makes their planners even more accessible for college students who want high-quality stationery without paying luxury prices.

Final Thoughts

Both planners serve different purposes, which is why they work so well depending on your schedule.

The Navy Leather 2026 Diary is perfect for students who want a simple weekly overview and don’t need pages full of space every day.

The Paper Trails Undated Daily Diary is ideal for students with packed schedules who want to write out every task, priority, and appointment in detail.

No matter which one you choose, Papier planners prove that staying organized doesn’t have to feel boring. When your planner looks this good, you might actually start looking forward to planning your week.