The World Is Heartbroken Over Punch The Monkey

Anybody who has spoken to me in the past two weeks has had the unfortunate fate of learning about a baby macaque monkey, named Punch, who was abandoned at birth. Punch lives in Ichikawa City’s Zoological and Botanical Gardens, and he has garnered the attention of millions worldwide. Clips of Punch clinging to his IKEA djungelskog orangutan plush have infiltrated timelines and “for you” pages across the globe, raising deeper questions around ethics in the animal world.

Why Was Punch Being “Bullied?”

Punch originally went viral over his heartbreaking origin story. His mother abandoned him after birth and in his efforts to socialize, the other monkeys began to “bully” him. Many viewers, myself included, have been moved to tears over videos of Punch running to his plush for comfort. But is this behavior unusual in the monkey world? Macaque monkeys are known to be a more aggressive primate species and they function with complex social hierarchies. More specifically, Japanese macaques (macaca fuscata) function under a strict social structure, where daughters inherit the social rank of their mothers. Monkeys of a higher social rank are more dominant, and get access to the best food, shelter, and resting places. Macaque monkeys are not welcoming to monkeys from outside of their group. This fact, along with Punch’s lack of maternal protection may have made him especially vulnerable. The other Macaques may see Punch as a threat to their food or resting place, especially because he has connections with the zookeepers. All of these aggressive behaviors are only heightened in captivity, especially when they aren’t well taken care of.

Ethical Concerns

As videos of Punch continue to circulate, people have begun to notice that his habitat doesn’t look like a suitable place to live. Viewers have pointed out its bare walls and lack of greenery. The habitat is surrounded by concrete, and instead of a lush jungle fit for monkeys, it looks awfully isolating and sad. The biggest source of color is that of Punch’s plush. This has fueled wider discourse on animal welfare practices, and how unethical the zoos and animal cafes are in Japan. The animals housed in these zoos and cafes are often neglected, and under a tremendous amount of stress. Punch unintentionally created a wider conversation, and questions if viral attention can actually lead to change.

How Is Punch Doing Now?

Despite Punch’s rough start, the zoo has offered some encouraging updates. He is beginning to integrate well with the other baby monkeys, and although there have still been some struggles, he seems to be making friends. Punch has even started to eat alone, after many months of clinging to the legs of the zookeepers and needing to be hand-fed. He is also developing new skills, like using sticks as tools, and becoming more confident. Most importantly, he is beginning to rely less on human comfort. Although he still has his stuffed friend by his side, he is learning to integrate more into the social world of the other monkeys.

Punch made a perfect jump as he entered the area today. pic.twitter.com/sbVv9S9FVV — Knight World (@KnightWorld) February 24, 2026

How You Can Help Punch

Ichikawa Zoo has announced that they are preparing an official donation system after receiving a large amount of support for baby Punch. The zoo wrote, “we will announce the donation methods in the coming days.” As of right now, there are no official donation systems, and the only place they will be announced is on Ichikawa Zoo’s official social media account. In the meantime, there are many charities you can donate to that promote animal welfare. Wild Welfare, a charity based in England and Wales, is working directly with the Japanese Association of Zoos and Aquariums to help solve the problems that the animals in captivity face. In the spirit of helping animals in need, volunteering at a local shelter is a great way to contribute, as well as soothing some of the heartache you may be feeling over Punch.