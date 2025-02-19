The Valentine’s Gift That Keeps On Giving: Companion

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The film, Companion, definitely won my heart this Valentine’s season.

In a new age of AI and technology, Companion offers an unprecedented and innovative love story as it introduces the concept of a companion robot named Iris. Not only is Iris a cutesy, lovable character from the get-go, but she offers a compelling narrative challenging the perception of women in the male gaze. Sophie Thatcher absolutely nailed the role of Iris, providing the perfect depiction of a humanized robot that serves as a symbolic parallel to womanhood.

To further extend my praise, I must acknowledge the immensely talented cast. Sophie Thatcher’s talent is beautifully accompanied by several other up and coming actors in the cast, such as Jack Quaid and Lukas Gage. Harvey Guillén, known for his character Guillermo in What We Do in the Shadows, also returns to award us with yet another tremendously executed comedic relief character. Companion’s accomplished cast is what truly makes the movie special. After all, a concept is not art until it is executed.

In this skillful execution, the cast offers an array of complex characters, providing reflections of various archetypes. In particular, Jack Quaid’s character, Josh, presents the perfect juxtaposition to Iris. Josh represents an egotistical male archetype – one which is riddled with fragile masculinity. Characteristically, Josh’s fatal flaw is one of hubris, which is an imperative theme throughout the plot. Josh’s nickname for Iris is “beep boop”, which is a nonchalant mockery of Iris’s enslavement to him. Ironically, in the climax of the film, Josh embarrassingly displays his martyr-complex, as he pulls the ultimate victim card, asserting that the world is rigged against people “like him” – the white male. Well, Josh, I have news for you – when you have been privileged your entire existence, equality often feels like oppression (sorry, not sorry). Clearly, the film speaks to deeper societal contexts and themes that are modernly relevant, as Josh is the embodiment of a particular power dynamic, one we all know well. However, Josh’s tendency to use women as a means to an end inevitably comes to an end of its own, as his controlling and domineering personality leads to his demise – so let that be a warning!

In contrast, Iris is the victim of Josh’s inflated, rogue ego, as her originally-intended role is to serve as a completely docile emotional-support robot. Iris’s manufactured purpose is to make Josh happy by catering to his every need. Sound familiar? Iris’s character embodies the classic narrative of a woman’s role as a companion being their only purpose. In addition, Iris is meant to serve as a symbol of womanhood, as each piece of her programming is representative of the societal standard of women – the standard of perfection. Throughout the film, the viewer witnesses Josh’s continuous microaggression and objectification toward Iris, asserting his perceived value of her, in a reference to the customary male-gaze.

This character dynamic between Josh and Iris comes at an opportune time, where society is seeing the “trad-wife” coming back as a trend, in a desperate reach for misunderstood nostalgia. Companion serves as a reminder of the reality of this dynamic. The film highlights the prosaic truth, straying from the recent glamorization of the “trad-wife”.

Through this satirical, cinematic masterpiece, the narrative women know all too well is recreated into a story of justice. In the end, Iris becomes her own heroine, as she conquers the smallest man who ever lived. In this irreverent story of escape, Iris is no longer a means to an end, but rather an end in herself – as women have always been intended. At the very least, Companion offers a story of a woman gaining freedom from a toxic relationship with a dominating partner. Teeming with symbolism and depth, a thematic take-away from the film is the attainable liberty from traditional gender roles. Overall, Companion, is an entertaining and engaging allegory that exposes the toxicity of societal norms, hidden in a sardonic characterization of romantic modernity. Personally, I’d take the experience of watching this film for the first time again over any box of chocolates. Companion is the gift that keeps on giving this Valentine’s season, as you leave the theatre with a message more valuable than a dozen roses. An undeniable ten out of ten, it is truly a brilliant gem in cinema.