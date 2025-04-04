The Top Three Places To Take Your Parents For Food In Boulder, Colorado

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter.

There’s a lot of pressure when the family comes to town. What are we going to do? Did I clean my room? And most importantly, where are we going to eat? Let me make it a little less complicated and give you three epic places that are sure to impress your parents.

Audrey Jane’s Pizza Garage

2675 13th St, Boulder, Colorado 80304

I love a good pizza and to be honest, I was getting a little tired of Cosmo’s (I know, shocking that this could happen). So when my dad offered to take me for a Sunday lunch at a new pizza place he found online, I couldn’t say no. The Pizza Garage is nestled in a small strip mall in North Boulder, with a quirky, casual setting. There are plenty of seats outdoors, perfect for a sunny day. We ordered two different types of pizza, the Italian Mamma,Sicilian style, and The Spicy Pig, New York style. My favorite was by far the Italian Mamma which was topped with kale, mozzarella, italian sausage, roasted sweet onions, and shaved parmesan. The kale was perfectly crispy and the sausage was both spicy and sweet. The Sicilian style is more like focaccia, a thicker, fluffy bread type dough. After one slice of the Italian Mamma I was unfortunately quite full, but had a perfect amount of leftovers for the rest of the week. The Spicy Pig was equally as good, topped with mozzarella, pepperoni, spicy sausage, roasted jalapeños, and fresh garlic on a more traditional light airy crust. Audrey Jane’s clearly spends time perfecting their dough. They slowly ferment the dough, allowing it to naturally rise for three days before baking it in their pizza ovens. The whole experience was delicious and incredibly filling. If you aren’t feeling a whole pizza to share, Audrey Jane’s offers slices which are less food and just the same deliciousness. Perfect for a little Saturday lunch enjoying the Boulder sun and a cold lemon soda. A great spot for high quality, unique slices that elevate the pizza experience.

Bohemian Beer Garden

2017 13th St, Boulder, Colorado 80302

If you’re looking for someplace a little more eclectic, head over to Pearl Street for a Czech cuisine experience that is sure to leave you full and sleepy. Inspired by the traditional European gastropub, the Beer Garden transports you to an Austrian ambience, warmed by reclaimed wood and the smell of hot pretzels. Warning: come here hungry because the menu is packed with deliciously filling items that require an empty stomach. I would recommend starting with Bavarian Poutine which is sure to please any fries and cheese lover. The gruyere is so soft and tangy, accompanied by a rich creamy mushroom sauce. To add some freshness, I would also recommend starting with the Bohemian Beet Salad which cuts the heaviness with fresh goat cheese and crunchy arugula. For my entree, I had to get the Chicken Schnitzel with Spaetzle. The chicken was perfectly crispy and the lemon capers on top added just the right amount of sour tanginess. The Spaetzle was warm and buttery and paired with a creamy mushroom sauce that tasted nicely with the chicken. This place is perfect for a cozy dinner or long lunch. Definitely the spot to take your family if you want something different with good food and a fun ambience.

Avanti

1401 Pearl St, Boulder, Colorado 80302

You’ve probably seen or been to Avanti before, but if you haven’t, you are certainly missing out. If you have some indecisive or picky members of your family, Avanti is the perfect place to please everyone’s culinary desires. With six different restaurant options inside the food court, there are plenty of choices. My personal favorite is Mangia Panino, where I will almost always go with the Eggplant Parmesan with Alfredo noodles. Eggplant Parmesan is hard to execute in my opinion and Mangia Panino gets it right everytime. The marinara is perfectly spicy and sweet, the eggplant is always crispy and cooked to perfection, and the pasta is to die for. If you’re not feeling Italian, Peko Peko has great ramen that is a significant step up from what you’re making in your dorm room. My favorite is their Shoyu, a braised pork belly ramen with egg and black garlic oil. As simple as it sounds, it is so flavorful and delicious. Other restaurant options include Boychik, New Yorkese, Rooted Craft Kitchen, and Quiero Arepas. Avanti also has a great selection of seating options and an expansive rooftop that offers great views. Located right in the heart of Pearl Street, Avanti is the ideal place to bring your family after an afternoon stroll of shopping and enjoying the Flatirons.

Next time your parents come to town, don’t sweat the small stuff. Try any one of these restaurants that are sure to leave everyone full and happy.