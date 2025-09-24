The Summer I Interned in D.C.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Picture this: it’s your first week of college, you are wandering around a field with tents on a hot day, and you are looking to be involved in a new academic setting. That is when you see a cluster of people looking at this opportunity called CMCI in D.C. There’s also an equivalent for non-CMCI majors, CU in D.C.

You notice these same people show up in various classes, advertising why it would be a great idea to intern and take classes with CU students for a semester or summer in the nation’s capital, Washington D.C. Like many other opportunities I had come across, I put this one in the back of my mind. I had a general idea of doing this in the future, because I needed an internship experience to graduate.

The summer after my freshman year, I was not that productive. I mean, I did hang out with people sometimes and travel. But looking back, I realized being unemployed at home and scrolling on social media gave me no sense of purpose.

That same summer, a fellow Her Campus member interned in Texas. I knew she was very accomplished and I aspired to be like her. I also saw other people on LinkedIn sharing their internship experiences. I knew I wanted to intern in a new environment. I also knew I would intern in the summer, because handling school and an internship simultaneously would overwhelm me.

During the beginning of sophomore year, the same spiel happened: advertising why CMCI in D.C. would be a great experience, and me thinking “Yes I will do this,” but not acting on it. It also happened that one of my favorite professors was running the program. After talking with him, I decided to take a chance and apply for the Summer 2025 term.

The first clip shows the Navy Memorial Plaza, my view from my apartment every day.

After submitting my application, I did not think about it for months, because the deadline was in March. Suddenly, my feelings took a sharp turn. I started to question myself and wonder if interning far from home was even worth it. Summer would be the only time I would have free time away from school and to spend with loved ones. Instead, I would be thousands of miles away for ten weeks. Even though I have family who I could visit in Maryland, the people I live with (parents and grandma) would still be out of my reach.

When I got accepted into the program, I was very excited because the summer term was the most competitive! However, I was also scared, because that meant I had a choice to make. Sometimes, I do not like making them.

I remember countless times when I told my parents I was certain I was going to go with the program and then say I would not go. I was stuck in this limbo for weeks. Ultimately, the housing deposit for $7,000 was coming up, and I remember my dad telling me: “You’re either in or you’re out.”

I decided to go for it, because you only have one life to live, so you might as well jump at every opportunity you get! I knew that this program was very organized, and interning in the capital city provides a ton of weight on a resume, given I want to work in international news one day.

I remember coming into D.C. and exploring the neighborhood with my family. I have been here before, so this environment was not entirely new to me. I remember getting groceries at Safeway, only to come outside when it started raining heavily! Little did I know that rain would be common during this time of year.

Before the program, I knew about a few Boulder students/graduates participating. By the end, I knew them all. There were 19 of us who engaged in media projects in our class, attended workshops, and did some sightseeing. We got to go inside the Capitol and Pentagon! Another highlight was the housing. From my room in my new apartment, I could see the Navy Memorial Plaza and Archives building from my room!

Do not get me started on the metro! If you know me, I am obsessed with metros, but the WMATA was spectacular! With the exception of one incident, I can say I loved riding the various lines (from red to blue to silver), and the hustle and bustle of platforms. With a monthly unlimited pass, it was convenient to get around the city and explore further out. Take this as my official petition to start a metro in Boulder.

CMCI (now CMDI) in D.C. partners with the Washington Media Institute to create this program for students looking to become young media professionals, including internship opportunities. For instance, I interned with D.C. Witness. As an investigative reporter, I was responsible for attending court, publishing articles, and managing a database based on information for defendants within D.C’s legal system. Most of the cases I worked on were either carjackings, assaults, robberies or even murders. I saw witnesses and officials testify before my own eyes. I would see prosecutors or attorneys present evidence in front of the court, including maps, photographs, surveillance footage and samples.

In addition, I got to meet judges and collaborate with other interns. In the end, I now feel more confident with real-world writing experiences, with stories that matter! If I did not intern here, I would have never been as confident in my writing skills. You can check out some of my work right here!

Interns take turns covering cases at the D.C. Superior Courthouse, providing updates as needed. This was one of the most interesting trials I sat in on. This case started in 2021, but finally wrapped up this past July.

I always love meeting new people, so CMDI in D.C. and D.C. Witness gave me just that! I met people who attended various schools such as Trinity University, University of Wisconsin-Madison, and the College of William and Mary. I hung out with my new friends either at our apartment, wandering the streets in D.C. or visiting Smithsonian museums. If you happen to be in D.C. in June, I highly recommend attending the Smithsonian Solstice Saturday event, where museums are open later than usual on the longest day of the year!

One notable event was the Colorado Capital Conference, where I got to meet Colorado Senator Michael Bennet and CU President Todd Saliman. As a buff, I felt incredibly proud to interact with them. This is something you do not do every day, that’s for sure!

Me and CU President Todd Saliman (left); Me and Colorado Senator Michael Bennet (right)

Another “hidden” benefit of this experience is independence. By that, I mean tasks I would not do at home or in Boulder. My parents used to help me with groceries, or I would utilize the dining halls often. Now, I was responsible for meal prepping and running to the grocery store after work. I got to live as a working, independent adult. It is not as hard as it seems!

On Week Nine of the program, CMDI in D.C. participants and D.C. Witness interns attended a Nationals Game together. It was then I really reflected on all the people who shaped my internship experience, cheering on baseball. At the beginning of the program, I thought 10 weeks would take forever. But then, we were already almost done!

At the end of the program, I was a new person. My mom came to visit, and I spent time showing her around the city, as well as taking her to last-minute places (i.e. Union Station and the Supreme Court). We also stayed at a nice hotel, where I would spend a large part of the night telling her about my experiences. At that point, I knew I had a huge confidence boost.

At the Pentagon. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would end up here.

Looking back, I know that I made the right decision. If I was at home all summer, I would have regretted not coming to D.C. Also, I did visit home sometimes, so I did not miss much! It also helped that I could visit family in Maryland. If I listened to my anxiety and decided not to embark on this adventure, I would have never met these people (who I am still in touch with now) or get to experience a big city on a closer level. I also would have never known what it means to write in a legal setting to pursue social justice, where every story matters. This was a summer I will never forget.

Personally, I think all majors should require internships or some real-world experience to graduate from college. It really sets you apart from others and gives you the practice you need to pursue work in your field. So, take this as your sign! If you get an opportunity to intern in a big city, especially the capital city, PLEASE DO IT. I know it is easy to dismiss large experiences like this, but it is SO worth it in the long run.