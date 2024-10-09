The Secret To Glowing Skin: Why I Swear By CREAM OF THE CROP

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

In a world full of skincare products that are loaded with chemicals and unnecessary additives, finding a natural, effective alternative can feel like a battle on top of your battle with your skin. That’s why I highly endorse CREAM OF THE CROP– it’s hands-down the best thing I’ve ever added to my skincare routine. have oily, acne-prone skin and deal with eczema flare-ups now and then, so finding a product that addresses these issues without aggravating them has been a huge challenge for me. Most products either left my skin overly greasy or caused irritation, but CREAM OF THE CROP has changed the game for me. Not only are all the ingredients completely organic, but they are also sustainably sourced, meaning they come from fair trade workers and farmers in cruelty-free environments. Every single component is carefully chosen to ensure that it’s good for both your skin and the planet. With its all-natural, responsibly sourced ingredients that nourish, hydrate, and heal, CREAM OF THE CROP offers everything your skin needs, without any synthetic chemicals or harmful additives. From dry skin relief to soothing sore muscles, CREAM OF THE CROP is more than just a skincare product—it’s a game-changer.

Raw Honey Tallow Moisturizer: The Ultimate Natural Hydrator

The Raw Honey Tallow Moisturizer is what initially hooked me. Formulated with 100% grass-fed, grass-finished beef tallow, combined with raw honey, MCT oil, and jojoba oil, this moisturizer is nature’s answer to lasting hydration. I’ve always struggled with dry skin, especially in colder months, and this product has completely turned things around for me. A tiny, pea-sized amount is all it takes to nourish my face, arms, legs—anywhere I need it.

What really sets this product apart is the purity of the ingredients. There are no hidden chemicals, no synthetic fragrances—just a simple, powerful blend of organic, sustainably sourced elements that restore your skin’s moisture barrier. Not only is it safe for your skin, but it’s also environmentally friendly, making it not only a smart choice, but a responsible choice as well.

Vanilla + Almond Tallow Moisturizer: Sweet Indulgence Meets Deep Hydration

The Vanilla + Almond Tallow Moisturizer is another standout, especially if you’re someone who enjoys a little extra luxury in your skincare routine. With the same deeply hydrating base as the Raw Honey Tallow—beef tallow, MCT oil, and jojoba oil—this formula is elevated by the sweet and calming combination of vanilla absolute and almond oil. The subtle vanilla scent is heavenly, making it perfect for both daily use and as a post-shower treat.

This moisturizer locks in moisture for hours and the almond oil provides additional nourishment, especially for sensitive or irritated skin. I’ve noticed a huge improvement in my skin texture, with less flakiness and more suppleness. It’s also incredibly versatile—I use it on my face for a natural glow, and on my body after showering for all-day softness.

Soothing Vapor Rub: Natural Relief for More Than Just Coughs

If you’re looking for a product that goes beyond skincare, the Soothing Vapor Rub is a must-try. Made with a blend of powerful natural ingredients, this rub is designed to suppress coughs, provide nasal relief, and even soothe sore muscles and joints. It’s the ultimate all-in-one salve, perfect for cold and flu season or after a tough workout.

What’s amazing about this vapor rub is its versatility. Athletes use it for improved breathing and muscle recovery, while mothers love it as a gentle, calming balm for their families. Whether I’m dealing with a cold or just need some tension relief, I reach for this rub because it truly works, and I can trust that it’s made with pure, clean ingredients. No petroleum, no synthetic chemicals—just nature’s healing power in a jar.

More Than Skincare: A Commitment to Sustainability and Purity

One of the things I appreciate most about CREAM OF THE CROP is the company’s commitment to sustainability and purity. Each product is crafted with the environment in mind, using organic, ethically sourced ingredients that are safe for both your skin and the planet. The brand’s focus on using grass-fed, grass-finished beef tallow and organic oils not only ensures the highest quality but also supports responsible farming practices.

Beyond the incredible ingredients, CREAM OF THE CROP products are also cruelty-free, made without parabens, sulfates, or synthetic fragrances. This is skincare that’s good for you and good for the earth. When you’re investing in your skin, why not invest in something that’s also making a positive impact on the environment?

Notes from the Team

Founder Samuel Andres Velazquez-Ocello– “As someone who personally struggled with hypoallergenic skin and eczema, I had to invent this product because nothing else worked for me—even when dermatologists said otherwise. Cream of the Crop is the only skincare solution that gave me relief, and now, it’s helping others too. Beyond just skincare, our products are also making a real environmental impact by contributing to the protection of coral reefs. Plus, the price is a steal compared to competitors, who charge base rates of $45 and more for similar products. While many brands claim to be ‘natural,’ we go beyond that—our products are genuinely 100% natural, far surpassing the industry’s so-called standards.”

Co-CEO Owen Johnston– “Being a part of the cream of the crop team is extremely rewarding. Our customers not only believe in our product but us as well. There is a line of trust that is established when you can truthfully tell someone that the ingredients they put on their body are natural and effective. I can say in confidence that if you try cream of the crop out, you will never go back. I’ve seen results myself, now having used the product for over a year, and I have yet to hear any bad feedback from a customer. Choose cream of the crop. It’s the right choice for your body, the earth, and your wallet.”

Co-CEO Lucas Rogers– “When I first found out about Cream Of The Crop I told Sam and Owen that it was just another throw away product and it wasn’t anything different. Through the following weeks doing my research, conversing with the founders, and trying out the product, I was simply astounded at my foolishness in their vision. This isn’t a product you try and never purchase again, this is a product that in my opinion should be incorporated in everyone’s routine no matter who you are or what you do. There are too many benefits even to list to talk about. If I were given a microphone to talk into and explain why anyone should purchase CREAM OF THE CROP, I would be talking in that same microphone for countless hours. Yes, I am biased, all I ask is if you have the chance to even try it that you will not regret it, and you could see that evidently in our customers and users of the product. I currently attend TCU and have given samples to many men and women; not a single soul has not gone up to me the very next day and not raved about it. Please if you do anything, give it a try.”

Why I Recommend CREAM OF THE CROP

I cannot stress enough how much CREAM OF THE CROP has improved my skin—and my overall approach to self-care. These products deliver real, noticeable results, without the harmful chemicals or artificial additives you find in most mainstream skincare. Whether it’s the Raw Honey Tallow Moisturizer, the Vanilla + Almond Tallow Moisturizer, or the Soothing Vapor Rub, each one is designed to nourish, protect, and heal your skin using nature’s best ingredients.

If you’re looking for a skincare line that is clean, effective, and truly beneficial for both you and the planet, I highly recommend giving CREAM OF THE CROP a try. It’s a brand that not only lives up to its name but will also completely change the way you approach skincare. Trust me, your skin will thank you for it!

