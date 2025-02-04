Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
young person sad sitting alone in library
young person sad sitting alone in library
Photo by Cottonbro from Pexels
Life > Experiences

The Pressure To Have It All Figured Out: Why It’s Okay To Be A Work In Progress

Paige Javor
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter.

There’s an unspoken rule that seems to follow us the moment we graduate high school: you’re supposed to know exactly what you’re doing with your life. It starts with the small talk—“What’s your major?”—and quickly escalates to questions like, What are you planning to do after college? It feels like everyone expects a perfectly packaged answer, as if life is a straight line with neatly labeled milestones.

But what happens when you don’t have an answer?

No one really prepares you for that. No one tells you how isolating it can feel when you look around and it seems like everyone else has their lives mapped out while you’re stuck somewhere between kind of knowing and completely guessing. There’s this quiet pressure, a voice in the back of your mind that whispers, “You’re falling behind,” even when you know deep down that timelines aren’t universal.

Overhead view of Students In Class
Photo by Mikael Kristenson from Unsplash

The truth is, life isn’t linear. It’s messy, unpredictable, and full of detours that don’t always make sense until you’re looking back. Yet, we treat uncertainty like it’s something to be ashamed of, like not having a clear plan is a personal failure rather than a natural part of growing up.

But here’s the thing—being a work in progress isn’t a flaw. It’s the most honest version of being human.

We’re all in different seasons of our lives, some of us figuring out who we are, others chasing dreams that might shift tomorrow. And that’s okay. Growth doesn’t come from having all the answers; it comes from asking the hard questions, from exploring without a map, from failing, starting over, and realizing that success isn’t a destination—it’s a process.

roommates home together
Photo by cottonbro from Pexels

It’s okay to not know what’s next. It’s okay to change your mind, to pivot, to outgrow the things you thought you wanted. The pressure to have it all figured out is just that—pressure. It doesn’t define you, and it definitely doesn’t determine your worth.

So if you’re feeling lost, if you’re scrolling through social media comparing your journey to someone else’s highlight reel, take a breath. You’re exactly where you’re supposed to be. You don’t need to have it all figured out right now. You just need to keep showing up, keep trying, and trust that being a work in progress is more than enough.

Because it is.

Paige Javor

CU Boulder '28

Paige Javor is a contributing writer for the Her Campus Chapter at the University of Colorado Boulder. Since joining in September 2024, she has focused on researching and crafting engaging articles and features that resonate with her campus community. Paige is a freshman at CU Boulder, pursuing a double major in Political Science and English on a pre-law track. Her academic pursuits are driven by a commitment to legal advocacy and creative communication. She gained valuable experience as a Legal Intern with the Denver Bar Association Metro Volunteer Lawyers, where she contributed to legal research, case preparation, and administrative support. In high school, Paige honed her writing skills through advanced placement courses and demonstrated leadership as a member of her school’s Make-A-Wish Club, helping raise over $10,000 annually for wish families. Her dedication to philanthropy continues in college through her involvement with Alpha Chi Omega, where she supports initiatives to aid survivors of domestic violence. Paige is also an active member of Phi Alpha Delta, the pre-law fraternity, and serves as an ambassador for The Women’s Network, promoting empowerment and equality. Outside of academics and extracurriculars, Paige is an enthusiastic foodie, avid shopper, and movie buff. She loves going on adventures with friends, whether for day trips or simple errands, and cherishes the time spent texting and sharing updates with her family. With a passion for storytelling, advocacy, and connection, Paige brings a dynamic energy to all her endeavors.