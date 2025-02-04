The Pressure To Have It All Figured Out: Why It’s Okay To Be A Work In Progress

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s an unspoken rule that seems to follow us the moment we graduate high school: you’re supposed to know exactly what you’re doing with your life. It starts with the small talk—“What’s your major?”—and quickly escalates to questions like, “What are you planning to do after college?” It feels like everyone expects a perfectly packaged answer, as if life is a straight line with neatly labeled milestones.

But what happens when you don’t have an answer?

No one really prepares you for that. No one tells you how isolating it can feel when you look around and it seems like everyone else has their lives mapped out while you’re stuck somewhere between kind of knowing and completely guessing. There’s this quiet pressure, a voice in the back of your mind that whispers, “You’re falling behind,” even when you know deep down that timelines aren’t universal.

The truth is, life isn’t linear. It’s messy, unpredictable, and full of detours that don’t always make sense until you’re looking back. Yet, we treat uncertainty like it’s something to be ashamed of, like not having a clear plan is a personal failure rather than a natural part of growing up.

But here’s the thing—being a work in progress isn’t a flaw. It’s the most honest version of being human.

We’re all in different seasons of our lives, some of us figuring out who we are, others chasing dreams that might shift tomorrow. And that’s okay. Growth doesn’t come from having all the answers; it comes from asking the hard questions, from exploring without a map, from failing, starting over, and realizing that success isn’t a destination—it’s a process.

It’s okay to not know what’s next. It’s okay to change your mind, to pivot, to outgrow the things you thought you wanted. The pressure to have it all figured out is just that—pressure. It doesn’t define you, and it definitely doesn’t determine your worth.

So if you’re feeling lost, if you’re scrolling through social media comparing your journey to someone else’s highlight reel, take a breath. You’re exactly where you’re supposed to be. You don’t need to have it all figured out right now. You just need to keep showing up, keep trying, and trust that being a work in progress is more than enough.

Because it is.