The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter.

Whenever I heard the phrase “self-care,” my mind would always go to face masks or bubble baths.

However, I have slowly begun to learn (with the help of my therapist) that self-care is more than just taking care of your physical and out-facing self. While this is always important to do for yourself and helps you feel more put together, it is equally important to take care of your mind and mental self to avoid burning out. Or if you are already burnt out— self-care helps to bring yourself back to reality.

More recently I have been dedicating days or nights to allow myself to take part in self-care, which has been a game changer for me; I used to assume that self-care was something you only could do if you had the time.

Regardless of what point you are at in your life, the beauty of self-care is that it can be done by everyone. It is completely customizable to you and your needs.

I’m someone who loves to go for long drives and listen to a podcast or my favorite songs. I began this habit during Covid when I used to consider these drives my outing for the day. But now, while in a different time, I find that these drives still provide me with the same sense of comfort, and freedom, to drive however long or far I want until I want to turn back and re-enter reality.

Another thing about me is that I am a huge baker. I have always found a sense of comfort in the methodical and scientific aspects of baking, and in the end, you’ve created something delicious to give to friends or family, and of course yourself— because you deserve it. Over the summer, however, I was diagnosed with Celiac Disease, which did put a bit of a dent in the freedom of being able to bake whatever I wanted. At the same time, this allowed me to access a new window of my creativity to explore the newness and differences of gluten-free baking while utilizing another aspect of self-care and baking to help come to terms with my diagnosis.

Self-care is not a luxury— it’s a necessity for overall wellness. Through acknowledging the misconceptions surrounding it we can realize true self-care encompasses mental and physical health, while also finding what works for us. This could be setting aside dedicated time for relaxation, seeking support, or simply taking a moment to breathe throughout the day.

Beginning a self-care journey does not need to be a grand gesture, it can even start small because even the tiniest acts of kindness toward yourself can make a big difference. So, allow yourself to prioritize your needs, because you deserve it. Learn to embrace self-care as a part of your routine and soon it will be something you can’t live without. Making self-care a shared conversation, breaking down barriers, and celebrating the diverse ways we nurture ourselves allows us to be better equipped to show up for others and face what lies ahead.