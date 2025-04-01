The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’ve ever caught yourself pretending your morning coffee is part of a Vogue “Day in the Life” video… congratulations. You’re already halfway to becoming a five-star girl.

In a world that often feels fast-paced, stressful, and let’s be honest — kind of messy — the art of romanticizing your life is the ultimate act of self-care. The five-star girl routine isn’t about spending money you don’t have or pretending your life is perfect. It’s about adding a little sparkle to the everyday. It’s about treating your Tuesday like it’s a soft-focus scene from a Pinterest board.

Here’s your guide to making the mundane feel magical — no luxury penthouse required.

1. Morning Reset: Wake Up Like You’re in a Wellness Vlog

No more jarring alarm sounds that make you feel like you’re being drafted into battle. Start your day with a gentle playlist and let some natural light in. Open your window, light a candle, and drink your water like it’s a $12 juice cleanse.

Upgrade your morning routine without breaking the bank:

A cute glass tumbler with a straw = instant luxury

Slathering on moisturizer like it’s a serum from a five-star spa

A 10-minute yoga flow on YouTube in a matching workout set (or pajamas — no judgment)

Pro tip: narrate your routine in your head like you’re filming a “get ready with me” TikTok, even if no one’s watching. Especially if no one’s watching.

2. Study Sessions, But Make Them Cinematic

Your homework doesn’t have to feel like academic punishment. Whether you’re writing a paper or cramming for an exam, create a vibe.

Go to a café and bring your “that girl” tote bag

Romanticize your Google Docs with a latte and lofi beats

Use cute highlighters, sticky notes, or even change your laptop background to something aesthetic

Feeling overwhelmed? Set a timer for 25 minutes and romanticize your break with a walk around campus, a face mist spritz, or a mid-day matcha run.

3. The Main Character Mid-day Moment

Find one thing in your day that’s just for you. Not your GPA, not your résumé, not your roommate. You.

It could be journaling, scrolling Pinterest for outfit inspo, doing your silly little skincare routine, or blasting your favorite song and dancing around your apartment like you’re the lead in a coming-of-age movie.

Even the smallest moment of joy is enough to shift the tone of your entire day.

4. Night Routine = Five-Star Hotel Vibes

Your night routine doesn’t have to be a 12-step K-beauty regimen. Instead, it’s about making the transition from chaos to calm.

Think:

A long shower with your favorite playlist

Clean sheets and soft lighting (fairy lights or a salt lamp are elite)

Vanilla pillow spray or a chill essential oil roller

Reading a chapter of a book — or letting your current Netflix show be your bedtime story

Remind yourself: your dorm or apartment might not be a luxury suite, but that doesn’t mean it can’t feel like one.

Final Thoughts: The Secret to the Five-Star Life

The real magic of the five-star girl routine? It’s not in the products, the playlists, or the Pinterest boards. It’s in intention. When you treat your life like it’s special, it starts to feel that way.

So yes, sip your coffee like it’s from a rooftop café in Paris. Romanticize your to-do list like it’s the script of your own movie. And never forget — even on the most boring day, you’re still the main character.