The Fictional Women Who Raised Me 

Life lessons from some of my favorite fictional women

Some of life’s most beautiful lessons come not from the real world, but from the women who exist beneath screens and between pages. They live in my imagination, yet their presence shapes me as surely as anyone I’ve ever met. Just like the women we admire in the real world, each one teaches us something different – some who lead with gentle acts of kindness, others with fierce courage; some who swim in pools of their own laughter, and others who sit comfortably in their own soft quietness. Yes, they may only exist in stories, but their impact has been one of the truest things I’ve ever known.

Jo March, Little Women.

“Women, they have minds, and they have souls, as well as just hearts. And they’ve got ambition, and talent, as well as just beauty. And I’m sick of people saying that love is just all a woman is fit for.”

I remember being fifteen years old, watching Little Women come to life on screen for the very first time. If you’ve ever been a 15-year-old girl, then you know how confusing that season of life can feel. You’re still discovering who you are, while the world insists you should already know.

Now that I’m twenty-one, I’ll be the first to admit that not much has changed. The questions remain. The uncertainty lingers. But every now and then, I’ll think of Jo March, who reminds me that I can be whatever I want to be, even when the path seems unclear.

And that lesson is not just for me, it’s for all of us. In a world where women are confined to be smaller than our dreams, Jo March reminds us that we don’t always have to live inside the lines. We can live messily. Freely. Independently. We are allowed to be guided by ambition, and live a life that is unapologetically our own.

Ruth Jamison, Fried Green Tomatoes.

“You know, Miss Ruth was a lady. And a lady always knows when to leave.”

First of all, if you’ve never seen the film Fried Green Tomatoes, put it on your watch list immediately. It’s a story of hope, friendship, and finding the courage to reclaim your life. My mother showed it to me when I was young, and I was forever changed when I met Ruth Jamison.

Ruth taught me that strength isn’t always loud; sometimes it lies in the softest parts of our hearts. There is great power in gentleness, in kindness, and in choosing grace when the world has not been kind to you. She taught me that it’s okay to walk away from a life that’s been hurting you, even when it feels scary.

Most of all, she showed me that friendship is the sweetest thing we are given in this life — it’s even sweeter than honey (watch the movie and you’ll get this reference). Ruth Jamison: a true lady, who always knows when it’s time to leave.

Penny Lane, Almost Famous.

“I always tell the girls, never take it seriously. If you never take it seriously, you never get hurt. If you never get hurt, you always have fun, and if you ever get lonely, you just go to the record store and visit your friends.”

I was far too young when I first watched Almost Famous, and the moment Penny Lane first appeared on screen, I thought: “That’s the coolest girl ever.” Fast forward, and nothing’s changed — she’s still the coolest (fictional) girl I know. Every time I see her, I’m reminded to live wildly. Freely. Confidently. And most of all, authentically.

Life isn’t always a rock ‘ n ‘ roll movie. When it becomes dull and lonely, she simply says, “Just go to the record store and visit your friends.” So turn up your favorite song. Dance. Go to the party. Be a little reckless. Penny Lane reminds us that sometimes the bravest thing you can do is to live like you mean it.

Luna Lovegood, Harry Potter.

“Being different isn’t a bad thing, it means you’re brave enough to be yourself.”

This story wouldn’t feel right if I didn’t include someone from Harry Potter. And while I love allll the women from this world, Luny — I mean Luna — is my absolute favorite. She’s always been a comfort character of mine. Who doesn’t love her quirkiness, her silliness, and her curiosity?

Most of all, Luna reminds me that life is meaningless if you’re playing by someone else’s rules. Wear what you want. Learn what you want. Be what you want. Be yourself, and the right people will follow. Life’s more fun when you’re whimsical.

And don’t let her quirky nature fool you – she’s a total badass. Being sweet and silly doesn’t mean you’re weak. Luna Lovegood reminds us that toughness comes in all forms.

Katniss Everdeen, The Hunger Games.

“If we burn, you burn with us.”

This might be a broad assumption, but I think almost every woman from my generation is inspired by Katniss. She’s obviously lethal with a bow and arrow, but also fiercely loyal, incredibly brave, and, most importantly, she taught an entire generation to rise up against oppression.

As one of the most badass female characters ever created, she taught me to stand up for what’s right and to always fight for those who are silenced. We’re often told that our dreams of a better world are out of reach, but Katniss tells us to keep pushing forward — no matter how hopeless it may seem.

And yes, every time I wear a braid, I can’t help but feel like Katniss Everdeen.

Fictional or not, these women have left an important mark on my life. Though they live on pages and screens, they have been my compass — reminding me that strength, kindness, and boldness can exist in the same heart. Always remember, the stories we love can also teach us how to live.