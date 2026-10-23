The Cornell Case: Women’s Safety Is Fleeting

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Content Warning: Discusses sensitive topics such as sexual assault among college students.

On October 19th, 2024, a woman, who is anonymously known as Jane Doe was sexually assaulted in a fraternity house at Cornell University. She was allegedly drugged and then assaulted for seven hours, falling just short of how long a full school day or a typical work shift is. A group chat of 57 other men received a text giving them permission to use her body; none of the men in this group reported this text, which would have potentially saved her from this. The police department did nothing to properly handle this case, and proceeded to state that the victim did not have enough evidence to prove the crime committed even occurred. Unable to cope with this, Jane Doe dropped out of school, ending her education in order to try and move past what had happened.

The Cornell Case, also known as the Cornell 7, has been an extremely prevalent topic that the nation is watching unfold. This has been one of the few sexual assault cases to reach the attention of everyone, and has sparked immediate frustration among women. Despite being saddening, this case has allowed for other sexual assault cases at universities to be highlighted as well.

Almost two years later, the lawsuit was opened to the public. Within a week, social media was blowing up with reposts and stories regarding the sexual assault case. Videos of women stating, “I am Jane Doe” were posted in order to protect the victim’s identity and form unity among those who support her. Other posts that do not directly correlate with the Cornell Case, but still asked for a call to change the way society educates young men were quickly circulating and being reposted. Such as a post created by womenbyblackbird stating, “Teach Your Sons”, in the context of raising young men how to treat women.

Recent updates from the lawsuit tell us the local prosecutor, Matthew Van Houten, stated that when the victim – Jane Doe – filed the lawsuit, she left out key details and said, “the woman’s participation in drug use and sex was ‘voluntary, conscious and consensual.’” Even though when asked, she stated being incoherent and unable to recall the end of the night and what exactly had happened.

Despite this case being the most prevailing and most followed, it is not the only sexual case transpiring. On Sept. 30, Iowa State University released allegations against members of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity. A few days later, students held a demonstration outside of the house, protesting and asking for the members to be kicked out of the university, and punished for their actions. Over the last few years, the nation has seen many cases such as these, in and outside of universities, with rates climbing more each year. In a recent article, CBS news states that there have been more than 45,000 people in the last five years to report being sexually assaulted at their university or college. Thus proving the undeniably monstrous gap between men who know how to properly treat women, and those who commit crimes, that society has failed to fill.

We have watched the justice system slowly lose purpose, as the women enduring these hardships do not receive the impartiality they deserve, setting an extremely low standard and allowing for men to get away with almost anything. This continuous cycle is already making it progressively unsafe for the women of this generation, and will make the world even more unsafe for the following generation of women. Women have always been perceived as inferior to men, making it unbelievably difficult for them to gain respect in situations where they were taken advantage of.

Women should not have to walk home in groups after a night out in order to protect themselves; girls are always told, “safety in numbers” a phrase boys will never have to hear. Women should not have to carry around any sort of self defense item such as pepper spray “just in case” a man gets too close and you have to protect yourself. Women should not have to worry about keeping their drink covered, or taking an open drink from someone at a party, because, “ you never know what’s in it”. Women should not have to fathom the idea of being taken advantage of, or feel unsafe anywhere, even though they are taught all of the proper precautions that will supposedly prevent sexual assault from happening. Safety is never guaranteed, and society has unfortunately accepted that. More women are taught how to keep themselves safe than men are taught how to obtain consent. It comes down to educating your son how not to assault women, rather than teaching your daughter how to survive.

The most heartbreaking part is that nothing can be done to directly help the women affected by sexual assault. Speaking out about it and educating yourself to become informed about important cases is one of the best actions young girls and adults alike can execute for now.

Considering the track that society is on, and the timeline it will take in order for women to have their voice heard – not sometimes, but every time – the most noble thing people can do is educate young men, hopefully stopping the problem from the root, and protecting young girls and their future.

Resources:

CAPS – Counseling and Psychiatric Services

Office of Victim Assistance

Number for 24/7 SA hotline