The Connection Between Antigone & The Power Of Freewill

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter.

Trigger warning: mentions of suicide and self harm

Part 1: the story

In middle and high school, I had to read a bunch of plays for English class. I’m sure you had to as well. We read Shakespeare a lot, rarely from other playwrights. That all changed during my junior year of high school when we had to read the play Antigone by Sophocles. It follows the story of a girl named Antigone whose uncle is the king of Thebes.

But first, let’s talk about the background. Antigone is actually the third play in a trilogy series called the Theban Plays. The first is called Oedipus Rex, who is Antigone’s father. Oedipus is given up for adoption as a baby because his father (a king, named Laius) had a prophecy that Oedipus would kill his father and marry his mother (Jocasta). Unfortunately, this did happen because Oedipus returned to his home city, Thebes, and unknowingly killed his biological father over a fight. He then married Jocasta because Oedipus became the new King of Thebes. The incestuous couple had four children: Eteocles, Polyneices, Ismene, and Antigone. After connecting the dots, when Jocasta realizes she married her own son, she hangs herself, and Oedipus gouges his eyes out. The Greeks took tragedies to a whole new level!

The next play is called Oedipus at Colonus, and I honestly do not know much about this play. All I know is that Oedipus goes into exile at a place called Colonus, where he foreshadows the death of his sons Eteocles and Polyneices. After Oedipus (mysteriously) dies, both sons fight for the throne of Thebes and end up killing each other.

Now we make it to the present, with Antigone. Antigone’s uncle is Creon, the King of Thebes. Creon is Jocasta’s brother and Oedipus’ uncle/brother-in-law. He comes up with a strange law that Eteocles should have a proper burial while Polyneices should be left to rot out in the open. This is because Eteocles and his army defended Thebes while Polyneices led a foreign army into the city.

But Antigone decided that Polyneices should be buried anyway because all people deserve a resting place. So, she secretly buries him one night. Unfortunately, a guard caught her and sent her to Creon. He is shocked at first that his niece was the “culprit” of all people but then sent her to be exiled to a cave. Despite his threats and disappointment in his niece, Antigone does not back down and is willing to face her punishment (even though it is very depressing).

A messenger visits Creon and convinces him to cancel the punishment. Sadly, it is too late, because once Creon orders the removal of the boulder sealing the cave, he finds a dead Antigone inside. She had hanged herself. From there, a domino effect occurs. Creon’s son Haemon sees Antigone’s lifeless body and gets upset because he loved Antigone dearly as they were going to get married. Haemon gets into a major fight with Creon, and Haemon then stabs himself. After Eurydice, Creon’s wife, learns that her son died, she also stabs herself.

All in all, it is a very bloody mess in the end. Creon becomes emotionally unstable as all the deaths impact his life. However, our major lesson is that tyrants should be more empathetic and use critical thinking skills to stop tragedies. If Creon had thought of a logical “punishment” for Antigone, his life would have never spiraled the way it did.

part 2: the show

Me and my friend snagged tickets to the opening night of CU Boulder’s adaptation of Antigone. We sank into our seats, ready for the show to start. We then saw two narrators in Ancient Greek clothing guide us through the whole story.

This adaptation of the play was written by Jean Anouilh, who lived in France during the German occupation during World War II. During this period, the French civilians struggled under and resisted the Nazi German regime but were eventually freed completely by 1945. Does this sound familiar with Antigone and Creon?

The play starts with Antigone being alone at a party while everyone (including Haemon and her sister Ismene) is chatting and having a great time. But the action starts the next day, when Antigone returns home late at night, worrying her maid, who actually does not show up in the original play. This was the time when Antigone secretly buried Polyneices (offscreen).

Antigone and Ismene then talk like sisters, staying up late gossiping. Afterwards, Haemon stops by Antigone’s room, where Antigone reaffirms her love for her fiance. When Creon learns someone buried Polyneices, he forces guards to look for the “culprit,” who has to follow Creon’s orders, as he is a tyrant. He uses threats to get what he wants, and he threatens to fire his guards.

Just like in the original play, Antigone remains diligent. She does not want the guards to touch her and she is determined to face her punishment alone. Ismene was watching it all unfold and she got so desperate that she wanted to be punished alongside Antigone (even though she was innocent) because Antigone is Ismeme’s remaining sibling. However, Antigone did not like Ismene’s plan. Antigone still wanted to face the consequences even after Creon temporarily released her. Who would arrest their own niece?

Later, Creon is advised by a messenger that something bad is going to happen if he does not release Antigone because his punishment went too far. Not everything goes as planned for a perfect Thebes, and Creon should have been ok with that. Besides, burying loved ones should not be a crime in the first place!

Now the show did not show anything graphic and just described the deaths of Antigone and Haemon. It only showed a shadow of Euridyce slitting her throat and falling to the ground. This was probably to make the show age-appropriate, and I did see a little boy in the audience.

The show was fairly consistent with an Ancient Greek period. I personally loved the costumes the most. For instance, Antigone’s dress shifted to being dirty after burying Polyneices. The setting was appealing too! There was a modern spin on some small details, such as coffee and cigarettes, both of which would not appear in Ancient Greece.

I must say though that there were scenes in the show that dragged on a little bit. For example, the part where Creon has a very large monologue as he is talking with Antigone right before her exile to the cave. I personally thought that part could be shortened. Another thing I would change was how Eurydice was knitting the whole time during this monologue in the corner with absolutely no lines. I wish she had a bigger role.

Here are my ratings:

Plot: 2/5

Setting: 5/5

Characters: 3/5

Conflict: 4/5

Theme: 3/5

Overall: around a 7/10

part 3: takeaways

We learn that Antigone was truly trying to navigate her life after tragedies that befell her parents and brothers, despite only having her sister left. She buried her brother, despite his wrongdoings, because she was his sister, and still wanted to protect her family. Not everyone is this compassionate in real life.

We also learn that tyrants may enforce rules, but we have the free will to do what we want. Antigone chose to disobey Creon’s rules, and she paid the price for it. Antigone was not worried, though. She knew Creon would have a downfall moment, and he did once he lost his son and wife.

Nowadays, there are modern-day Creons around the world, but even more modern-day Antigones. For instance, Nelson Mandela was arrested and exiled to Robben Island for 27 years after opposing apartheid in South Africa. And Susan B. Anthony was arrested just for voting as an American woman. What may seem like ridiculous laws authorities set in place then are a lot less common today. Luckily, there was success with these actions which contributed to permanent changes: there is no more apartheid in South Africa, and women in the United States of America can now vote! These people walked so future generations could run. And even though Antigone is not real, she walked so future Thebeans could run (dismantling Creon and his tyranny).

Antigone truly teaches us the power of free will because whatever actions and pathways we choose to follow can challenge authority, and with that comes change for the better.