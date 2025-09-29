The Best Bathrooms On Campus

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a senior, I’ve finally mastered my way through the ins and outs of CU Boulder’s campus. With two majors and a minor, I’ve had classes in just about every building on campus. As an anxious student, the search for a safe place to use the restroom has always been a part of my college experience. From Cristol to Koebel, I’ve made it my mission to find the most ideal bathroom locations — and I’ve finally done it. Here’s a list of my favorite bathrooms on campus:



If you haven’t yet discovered the gender neutral bathroom on Norlin’s first floor, you are certainly missing out on what is probably the best place on campus for when you got to go! After entering through the East side, hook an immediate left then a quick right all the way down to the West side of the building. Look for a bathroom sign and enter into a pooping paradise. With floor to ceiling walls, updated appliances, and a constant supply of period products, this is my absolute favorite place to go on our campus.

1st floor of Norlin

Muenzinger’s (double) basement

If you haven’t been down to the sub basement of Muenzinger, you’re likely not a psychology student. If you are a psychology major, you’ve probably had a class down there more times than you can count. Despite the creepy hallways and lack of working Wifi, the subbasement contains the most private bathroom on campus. After walking down the stairs, take an immediate right then a left. Keep walking down the windowless, harrowing walkway until you reach the restrooms. A secret to even most psych students, this bathroom is perfect for a rumbling stomach needing some release. Ignore the weird sounds of the laboratories and prison-esque teal backdrop and simply enjoy taking a number 2 in peace.

East Campus

If you’re unlucky enough to have to travel to East Campus for a class and worried about finding an isolated area to do your business, worry not! East Campus is one of the best places for letting things go — there’s almost always a good restroom for you to use. With most people avoiding the commute to classes there, you can expect unoccupied and sanitary accommodations.

UMC 2nd floor

The never-ending student traffic in the UMC makes it stressful to relax the required muscles when you’ve got to hit the loo, but I’ve found the solution. Located on the 2nd floor on the Northern side is a gender neutral bathroom with floor to ceiling walls. Skip past the 1st floor bathroom, head upstairs, hook a right, and follow the hallway to your new favorite throne. Although it’s my last bathroom haven discovery, it is certainly worth the journey to finding it. You can expect privacy like that of your own home, as virtually no one even knows it exists. Take all the time, toilet paper, and tampons you need — they’re always fully stocked.



Whether you’re an anxious pooper, need a place to cry, or simply want to explore all our amazing campus has to offer, these locations will be perfect for you. Enjoy!