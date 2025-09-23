Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
mountains of montana
mountains of montana
Photo by Kalen Emsley from Unsplash
CU Boulder | Life

The Beginning Of The End

Eera Vedavyas Student Contributor, University of Colorado - Boulder
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Today, I officially became a senior in college. 

I turned in my last final paper this afternoon before revisiting the dorms with my best friend, the one I met in the club I now run with her. We went dumpster diving, hopping from dorm to dorm to grab the items the freshman leave behind as they end their first year of college. 

Today, I am officially a senior. 

And I remember how not that long ago myself, I tossed aside things that the end-of-year juniors my freshman year must have riffled through, digging in the piles to find my trash to turn into their treasure, giving it a new life, a new meaning. 

Today, I am officially a senior.

And the person I once considered my best friend — the one from high school, which feels so far away at this point — we no longer speak to one another, even though we only live a block away. We lived so much of our most critical years together, and now, I don’t even know who she’s friends with. 

One day, before it’s too late, I am going to reach out, because I don’t want to regret not telling the people I once cared so deeply for that I still care. 

Today, I am officially a senior. 

And I regret the things I did not do the most. It’s “the time of your life,” they say, yet I don’t remember much of it. Is it because I haven’t done much to remember, or because I tend to forget everything that comes my way? This I will never know. 

This year however, I will do as many things as I can, because this is the time of my life. I will never be as young as I am, even though this is also the oldest I have ever been. What do I do with the knowledge that time keeps passing even when I want to stay? 

Today, I am officially a senior. 

And I think back to myself as a freshman — how far I’ve come and for what might be the first time in my life, how far I want to go. So much has changed. So much has stayed the same. I have short hair now and a tattoo, but I’m trying to grow out my hair and I don’t know if I want any more ink covering my body when my body is a form of art itself. I have friends that include me and a boyfriend, who brings me up when I am down — people by my side that I used to only have in my dreams. I still watch the same shows on repeat and bite my lips when I’m stressed out. 

But I’ve changed. Haven’t I? 

Today, I am officially a senior. 

And this is the beginning of the end. 

And I am nervous. And I am scared. And I do not know what the end of the beginning has in store for me. Where I will go, who I will be, what I will do is all foreign to me.

So today, I will be a senior. That’s all I can be today. 

Eera Vedavyas

CU Boulder '26

Eera Vedavyas is the Editor-in-Chief and contributing writer at the Her Campus Chapter at the University of Colorado Boulder. As the Editor-in-Chief, she oversees a team of a team of seven editorial assistants and 70+ contributing writers, as well as overseeing all editing duties, including reviewing other members articles and leading writing workshops, publishing articles for the chapter, training new editors, and work with HC Headquarters to report HCCU points. She helps prepare material for and co-runs weekly chapter meetings, collaborating with the rest of the Senior Executive team. Beyond Her Campus, Eera is a junior at CU Boulder studying Psychology with a minors in Business, Creative Technology & Design, and Public Health. In the future, she hopes to apply her knowledge in an interdisciplinary approach, hoping to design products that help people live better lives. In her free time, she enjoys reading and creative writing, learning how to cook, discovering new music, playing video games, spending time with friends, learning how to DJ. and exploring new places.