The Beginning Of The End

Today, I officially became a senior in college.

I turned in my last final paper this afternoon before revisiting the dorms with my best friend, the one I met in the club I now run with her. We went dumpster diving, hopping from dorm to dorm to grab the items the freshman leave behind as they end their first year of college.

Today, I am officially a senior.

And I remember how not that long ago myself, I tossed aside things that the end-of-year juniors my freshman year must have riffled through, digging in the piles to find my trash to turn into their treasure, giving it a new life, a new meaning.

Today, I am officially a senior.

And the person I once considered my best friend — the one from high school, which feels so far away at this point — we no longer speak to one another, even though we only live a block away. We lived so much of our most critical years together, and now, I don’t even know who she’s friends with.

One day, before it’s too late, I am going to reach out, because I don’t want to regret not telling the people I once cared so deeply for that I still care.

Today, I am officially a senior.

And I regret the things I did not do the most. It’s “the time of your life,” they say, yet I don’t remember much of it. Is it because I haven’t done much to remember, or because I tend to forget everything that comes my way? This I will never know.

This year however, I will do as many things as I can, because this is the time of my life. I will never be as young as I am, even though this is also the oldest I have ever been. What do I do with the knowledge that time keeps passing even when I want to stay?

Today, I am officially a senior.

And I think back to myself as a freshman — how far I’ve come and for what might be the first time in my life, how far I want to go. So much has changed. So much has stayed the same. I have short hair now and a tattoo, but I’m trying to grow out my hair and I don’t know if I want any more ink covering my body when my body is a form of art itself. I have friends that include me and a boyfriend, who brings me up when I am down — people by my side that I used to only have in my dreams. I still watch the same shows on repeat and bite my lips when I’m stressed out.

But I’ve changed. Haven’t I?

Today, I am officially a senior.

And this is the beginning of the end.

And I am nervous. And I am scared. And I do not know what the end of the beginning has in store for me. Where I will go, who I will be, what I will do is all foreign to me.

So today, I will be a senior. That’s all I can be today.