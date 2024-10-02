The Art Of Being

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There is a poignant irony woven into the fabric of the human experience—a paradox that quietly shapes our lives. As children, we ache to grow up, to step into the realm of adulthood where power, freedom, and authority seem to dwell just out of reach. We watch adults, mysterious figures who appear to glide effortlessly through life, wielding a control we can only dream of. Our longing to join them is fierce, a burning desire to break free from the constraints of childhood, from rules imposed by time, parents, and circumstance. Yet, as we finally cross the threshold into adulthood, we discover a truth that comes too late: this realm of supposed freedom is not the liberation we imagined, but a maze of new constraints, complexities, and responsibilities that weigh us down.

And so, as we navigate this intricate maze, a quiet yearning for simplicity begins to stir within us. The very things we once abandoned in our rush to grow up now shimmer in the distance, relics of a time when joy was uncomplicated and wonder was abundant. Simplicity, once discarded as childish, becomes a treasure worth pursuing. We long to return to the moments when life was lighter, to run barefoot through grass, to dream without the weight of obligation, to create without fear of imperfection. It is as if life itself tricks us into forgetting these treasures, only to reveal them again, hidden beneath layers of responsibility and the relentless pursuit of success.

Anna Schultz / Her Campus

There’s a subtle elegance in this paradox. Adulthood doesn’t steal our joy outright—it diverts our attention from it. We become consumed by the so-called “important” things: deadlines, routines, endless tasks, and societal expectations. We label it growth: the evolution of the self. But perhaps it’s merely a distraction cloaked in purpose. We tell ourselves we’re advancing, yet, in reality, we drift further from the simple moments that once infused life with meaning—the small, unheralded pleasures that may not mark achievements but are the true essence of a life well-lived.

Happiness, we realize, isn’t some grand, unattainable peak. It’s in the little things, the fragments of joy scattered throughout life that, when gathered, form a patchwork of contentment. It’s in the slow mornings when the world doesn’t ask much of you yet, and you can sip your coffee like it’s the first time you’ve tasted something so pure. It’s wandering through shops filled with randomness—things you don’t need but feel compelled to touch, just because. It’s in that first bite of a dinner shared with someone who makes you laugh from your soul, not because of a joke but because you’ve forgotten what it’s like to feel light.

In a way, the digital age complicates this pursuit of joy. It’s a peculiar phenomenon—our world has become more connected, more accessible, and yet, we are lonelier and more disconnected from the tangible than ever before. Social media feeds us a constant stream of curated happiness—highlighting reels of people seemingly living better, fuller lives. But joy cannot be scrolled through, nor can it be liked, commented on, or shared. It’s in the real moments—the texture of paint under your fingers as you coat your nails in a bright, unassuming color; the flour on your hands after baking something imperfect but made with love; the steam rising from a fresh cup of tea on a rainy afternoon. These are the things that ground us in our humanity.

Anna Schultz / Her Campus

Art, in all its forms, is how we access this lost sense of wonder. It’s how we reclaim the child in us. What is life without art, after all? Art is what makes us pause and feel. It’s that moment of discovery when you thrift an old jacket or a piece of jewelry that speaks to you, not because it’s expensive or trendy, but because it feels like it was waiting for you, patiently. It’s the way your favorite song wraps around your heart, stitching together the loose ends of emotions you didn’t know you had. It’s the messy beauty of painting or writing or dancing, of doing something simply because it brings you joy, not because it serves a purpose or advances your life in some measurable way.

These are the moments when we’re not “doing” life, but simply living it. We’ve been taught that success and growth are the measures of a good life, but perhaps it’s not about success in the conventional sense. Perhaps it’s about the intentional act of engaging with what actually makes you feel good. What actually makes you feel alive:swimming just for the sensation of water carrying you, painting to watch colors dance and merge, reading to disappear into a world woven from words—these are moments when we brush against something sacred. They aren’t frivolous or childish; they are profoundly human. They pull us back to the essence of living, reminding us that life isn’t always about conquering goals or building legacies. Sometimes, it’s about surrendering to the experience, allowing ourselves to feel fully, without the burden of purpose or the pressure of achievement. In these small acts, we remember that being alive is, in itself, enough.

It’s not that we need to be children again, but we need to remember what it was like to view the world through the eyes of one—where curiosity, excitement, and creativity were the norm, not the exception. It’s that childlike perspective that reminds us how to be instead of always thinking about what we should be.

In truth, life isn’t measured by the goals we chase, but by the joy we allow ourselves to feel along the way. Art, in all its limitless forms, is the purest expression of that joy. It’s more than a remedy to the noise and distraction of modern life; it’s the essence of living itself. Art doesn’t just fill the gaps—it breathes meaning into existence, reminding us that to create, to feel, to experience beauty in its rawest form is to be fully alive. It asks nothing but that we embrace the present, engage with the world not for achievement but for the simple act of being. In this, we find that to live is not to accomplish—it is to feel, to connect, to recognize that the act of existing is, in itself, the meaning we so often seek.

So perhaps the real journey isn’t about reclaiming childhood or mastering adulthood. It’s about navigating the delicate space in between, where the wisdom of experience meets the purity of wonder. It’s where we learn that joy isn’t a relic of the past or a reward for future success, but a constant presence—if we’re open to seeing it. It resides not in grand achievements but in quiet moments of creation, connection, and stillness. In this space, we remember that life is not a race to some distant summit, but a canvas waiting to be filled with the colors of our everyday moments—the laughter, the art, the simple pleasures that bring us back to ourselves. To live fully is not to be more or to do more, but to recognize that in the spaces between striving, we are already whole.