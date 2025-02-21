The 7 Best Meals I’ve Had On Campus At CU Boulder

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter.

As I start my second semester of sophomore year at the University of Colorado, Boulder, I find myself missing dining hall food. I never thought I’d say it, but I really do.

However, some of the best food here is right under our noses—and yes, there is plenty of good food to be found on campus.

7. Grab ‘n go sushi

Hey, don’t knock it until you try it. Located inside of the Center for Community (affectionately known as the C4C), the Grab ‘n Go is home to a small custom sandwich and Italian food kitchen, as well as tons of snacks and ready-to-eat meals. My favorite of which, of course, is sushi — specifically, a crunchy California roll.

It may essentially be grocery store sushi, but man, do I miss the convenience and consistency of grabbing a plastic sushi container and heading back to my tiny dorm room.

6. French Toast and Hash Brown Triangles

I spent a lot of time my freshman year at the C4C, so subsequently, I ate a lot of C4C food. By far, breakfast here was one of the best meals. I always got extra excited when I walked through the large wooden doors to see a comforting pile of steaming french toast accompanied by a side of messy syrup and powdered sugar. Definitely the ideal Sunday morning meal for an overly eager, and a little hungover, freshman.

Oh C4C hash brown triangles. I will never forget you. Perfectly crispy and golden, these little hashbrowns are the things of dreams. My tray was always toppling over: one plate of french toast (and maybe fruit), one plate of hash brown triangles, and a side of ketchup.

5. Chicken Nuggets and Tater Tots

I had to make sure to include C4C chicken nuggets and tater tots, not only because they’re one of my favorites, but my boyfriend absolutely loves them. They taste like McDonald’s nuggets but better, which I know is a bold claim, but I stand by it for the sake of nostalgia.

The tater tots are just beyond delicious. Always fresh and just a little salty, making it the perfect campus lunch after a couple of long lectures.

4. $3 Cheese Pizza Slice (including tax!)

All right, some food not at the C4C: a $3 cheese pizza slice from Infinitus Pie, located in the University Memorial Center (known on campus as the UMC). That includes tax!

And it’s well worth it — this pizza is good and hits the spot between classes. Super fast, cheesy, and just the right amount of greasy. One slice almost just isn’t enough!

The UMC also has more than ample space to study, eat, and hang out. It’s definitely a hub of student community and engagement at CU Boulder.

3. Persian Chicken Tikka Masala and White Rice

This is probably one of few meals that I felt was somewhat “homemade.” It may not have been the best chicken tikka masala I’ve ever had, but it was a breath of fresh air to eat a warm, well seasoned meal like this one. Just a bit creamy and perfectly fluffy plain white rice.

Oh yeah, you can find this one in the Persian section of the C4C dining hall. They have rotating Persian food, including kabobs and stews. This is a section which I definitely recommend.

2. Broccoli Cheddar Soup and Turkey Pesto Panini

Personally, one of my all time favorite comfort foods is broccoli cheddar soup. I usually prefer Panera’s classic broccoli cheddar, but the Alferd Packer Grill, located in the UMC, is a close second. It has tons of broccoli in it and a nice sharp cheddar flavor, making it one of my go to’s.

Ah, the APG panini, a first-year classic. You just can’t go wrong with a warm, flat sandwich. Of the three options: veggie, “copper” (italian style), and “purgatory” (turkey pesto), I have come to love the “purgatory.” With just the right amount of pesto, turkey, bacon, and warm cheese, this meal is the perfect winter midday pick-me-up.

1. Dessert Panini

The most slept on food at CU Boulder: The WeatherTech Cafe’s dessert panini. Imagine a perfectly toasted white bread sandwich, smothered with nutella and marshmallow fluff, and filled with strawberries and bananas. Oh, and the WeatherTech Cafe is open until 11 p.m. on weeknights. The ultimate study break snack — it definitely kept me sane during finals.

The WeatherTech Cafe is located on the lower level of the C4C dining hall. It’s also a great spot to study and hang out near a majority of main campus residence halls.

You’ve got to try a dessert panini for yourself — it’s warm and gooey, with rich Nutella, sweet marshmallow fluff, and fresh strawberries and bananas.

Don’t knock the residence dining halls: you will miss them before you know it. Take advantage of them while you can!