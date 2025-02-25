This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CU Boulder chapter.

While growing up I was constantly hiking and participating in outdoor activities. Therefore, I have had the privilege of participating in many great hikes. The hikes I have chosen to write about are extra special ones — not to mention my favorites! I am choosing these hikes based on the sights it provides, traffic, and quality of hike.

When I think of the best hikes I have done in my life this one is the first that comes to mind. In full transparency I actually backpacked it. However, it is only a 10 mile loop so if you are feeling ambitious it can still be a day hike. It would be a long day as the hike is not necessarily an easy one. It includes walking on beams, rock scrambling, and walking through fields. If you enjoy your nice warm comfy bed and would prefer a day hike (so fair — it poured on us all night) you can either hike fast or only do a part of it.

This hike is called Fairy Head Loop in Cutler, Maine not too far from Acadia National Park. And yes, it is as magical as the name would leave you to believe. This hike is also not as well known so we only saw a couple other people on the trail and had the place to ourselves. About four miles of the hike is along the coast. The most surprising part of the hike was the color of the water. I expected to see blues like this throughout the Caribbean or in the tropics, not Maine, yet here they were. The rocky coastline was a treat for a view and an amazing playground as my sister and I climbed all around the rocks after we set up camp for the night. So, if you ever make it to Maine or have a trip planned in Acadia National Park it is definitely worth the trip.

My next hike I am choosing is quite far from here but worth the trip. If you ever find yourself in the south of Germany don’t miss out on this opportunity! It is called Partnachklamm Gorge Trail. It is quite populated which can be a downside, but the views make up for it. It is a walk along a huge gorge as you walk through tunnels and beside waterfalls, what could be better?

Oh just wait, after that it turns into a uphill where you see amazing views, walk over bridges, and end up at a super cute restaurant, called Kaiserschwarm Alm and Parternachalm, with — sorry to repeat myself but I have to say it again — the best views while eating mouthwatering traditional German foods (I mean come on)!

I do want to say that this hike is a difficult one with steep uphills and downhills, and as it is in high demand, do some research ahead of time regarding parking and reservations at the restaurant.

The last hike I want to recommend may be my favorite of all time. This hike is in the rainforest in Australia; a strong start for sure. It includes some rock scrambling, and a rope as it gets steep in some parts. It is a more challenging hike which makes it all the more fun!

It is called Mount Sorrow Ridge Trail in Queensland. It is 4.4 miles long and we saw a few people on the trail but not too many. The perfect amount where it is not eerily quiet but not crowded. If you hike it on a day with good visibility you can view the Daintree Coast, Snapper Island, and if you really squint, the Great Barrier Reef! It took my family and I about six hours to hike but every step was a treat.

I hope you have enjoyed my top hikes and reviews of them! Hopefully I have inspired you to maybe book a trip!